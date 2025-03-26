SGF: Draft National Policy Development Framework Will Address Inconsistencies in MDAs

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, said the Draft National Policy Development Framework was a bold step that will address recurring challenges of policy management and lack of coherence and consistency across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). Akume stated this yesterday at the Stakeholders Validation Session held in Abuja.

He said fragmentation, duplication and misalignment had often resulted in inefficiencies, slowing down the implementation of critical interventions that should otherwise accelerate national progress.

The SGF said the Tinubu administration was unwavering in its commitment to strengthening institutional frameworks that will foster a governance approach focused on citizens and ensuring that policy catalysed national development.

He stated, “We are not here merely to discuss processes and frameworks – we are here to deepen our resolve to build a governance structure that is adaptive, coordinated, and impactful – hence the desire for collaboration with key stakeholders.

“Therefore, this validation session affirms this administration’s recognition that a well-articulated, structured, inclusive and institutionalised approach to policy management is fundamental to achieving the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

The SGF stated that policy making was not a theoretical exercise, but a practical tool for governance and a mechanism through which governments translated national aspirations into concrete actions.

He described yesterday’s session as an opportunity to refine the framework into an instrument that will endure and ensure that public policy was driven by data, aligned with national goals, and was responsive to the dynamic needs of the country.

In her address, Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman, said the draft national policy development framework was the result of extensive collaboration between her office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, the foreign and the National Economic Summit.

She said the Tinubu administration was unwavering in its commitment to strengthening the institutional framework and positioning public policy as a driving force for national development.

Usman said the draft national policy development and management framework will provide much-needed clarity, structure, and coherence that will enable the development of policies with clear intent, which would be implemented in discipline and evaluated for real impact.

Usman said, “The development and validation of this framework represents a key milestone in our ongoing efforts to institutionalise an effective governance process and ensure that public policies translate into real measurable benefits for the Nigerian people.

“This validation session is a concrete step towards institutionalising a governance culture that is adaptive, coordinated, and ultimately transformative.”