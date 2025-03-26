Group Kicks against Alleged Plans to Appoint Sole Administrators for Rivers LGs

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A pressure group under the aegis of Simplicity Movement has advised the Sole administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), not to continue with alleged plan to appoint Sole Administrators in the Local Government Areas of the State, saying that is against the constitution of Nigeria.

This is as the group has condemned and rejected the suspension of Governor Fubara, his deputy, Prof Ngozi Ordu and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, describing it as unconstitutional.

The national leader of Simplicity Movement, Sobomabo Jackrich, while speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt, noted that Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution gives the President the power to declare a state of emergency, and stated that it does not give him the power to suspend an elected governor.

Jackrich stressed that the action was a clear abuse of power, a threat to democracy, and a dangerous precedent.

According to Jackrich, the people of Rivers State elected Governor Fubara, saying that any attempt to remove him must be done through constitutional means, and called on “all well-meaning Nigerians to reject this attack on democracy and demand that the President in his wisdom reverse the declaration, which is against the provisions of our constitution which he swore to uphold”.

Speaking further, Jackrich who was the governorship candidate of National Rescue Movement (NRM) in the last general election in the state, stressed that Fubara was unfairly treated. He said “President Tinubu ought to have also sanctioned the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, who has featured prominently and actively in this whole political chaos in the state, for the sake of fairness and equity”.

On the purported explosions at oil and gas installations across the State, Jackrich said “these purported explosions are being deliberately masterminded by the enemies of our state to create a false narrative of anarchy, thereby justifying an extension of the state of emergency beyond the prescribed six months. This calculated act of sabotage must not be allowed to succeed”.

He called on the Sole Administrator, Ibas, and relevant security agencies “to conduct a thorough investigation into the immediate and remote causes of these purported explosions. If found to be acts of sabotage, the perpetrators must be identified and brought to justice to face the full weight of the law”.

On the alleged plan to appoint Sole Administrators in the Local Government Areas of the State, the group stated “We strongly condemn this unconstitutional move, as it directly negates the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution.

“Supreme Court has already voided the appointment of Caretaker Committees or any other unelected bodies, regardless of the name they are given. While the law does not encourage governance vacuums, Governor Fubara, in adherence to the Supreme Court ruling nullifying the local government elections, lawfully instructed the Heads of Civil Service in the Local Government Areas to continue the administrative functions of their respective councils”.

Jackrich added that “Any attempt to override the Supreme Court ruling by appointing Sole Administrators will only escalate the political crisis in the state. Such a move will be perceived as a desperate ploy by the FCT Minister and his allies to hijack the local government system through unconstitutional means, and it must be rejected by all well-meaning Nigerians”.