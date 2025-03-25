  • Tuesday, 25th March, 2025

Super Eagles Woo Uyo Fans with Free Jerseys 

Featured | 40 minutes ago

*Entry fee pegged at N3,000 for VIP ticket, N1,000 for ‘Popular Side’

The General Secretary of NFF, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, has confirmed that the first 500 persons to buy match tickets for today’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match between Nigeria and Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo will get a Super Eagles’ home jersey.

“We are calling on Nigerians to come out in large numbers to support the Super Eagles on Tuesday. The team needs the support. When we played Rwanda in Kigali on Friday, the Rwandans filled up the Amahoro Stadium to its full capacity. Let our people also come out in throngs and cheer the Eagles.

“We are also appealing to fans to come to the stadium in Nigerian colours. Let us fill up the stadium in green and white colours, and drum and dance to support the team.”

The NFF has also confirmed that match tickets will be available for sale on match day, with the VIP tickets going for N3000 and the regular seats for the sum of N1000 each.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.