Reinforcing the DNA of Women Inclusion, Gender Equality at UBA by Accelerating #HerProgress 

If there is one thing The United Bank for Africa (UBA), Africa’s global bank, is known for, it is its strong advocacy for gender inclusion, fostering an environment where women can excel across various sectors. As part of its commitment and in commemoration of the International Women’s Day, the global bank recently hosted its 2025 Business Series themed Against the Odds: The Impact of Women, bringing together female leaders to share insights on leadership, financial independence, and resilience. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that the event highlighted the importance of women supporting one another, breaking stereotypes, and seizing opportunities, just as it reaffirmed UBA’s dedication to empowering women, ensuring they have the platform and resources to thrive in business, leadership, and beyond

Women across industries continue to defy challenges and break barriers, proving that gender inclusion and financial empowerment are not just ideals but necessities for societal progress. United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Africa’s global bank, reaffirmed its dedication to these principles by hosting its first Business Series of 2025, themed Against the Odds: The Impact of Women.

Held at UBA’s corporate headquarters in Lagos, the event convened accomplished female leaders from diverse fields to discuss leadership, financial independence, and resilience in the face of systemic challenges. Organised in celebration of International Women’s Month, the forum underscored UBA’s unwavering commitment to diversity, inclusion, and gender parity.

Women in Leadership: Strength, Resilience, and the Balancing Act

One of the most compelling discussions of the day revolved around the unique struggles women face in leadership roles, particularly the constant balancing act between career and family.

Chief Eniola Fadayomi, former Attorney General and Board Chairman of Africa Prudential Plc, highlighted the persistent double standards women encounter in executive positions.

“Women in leadership often face double standards. Assertiveness is seen as aggression, while collaboration is perceived as weakness. The key is to embrace our strengths and challenge stereotypes,” she said.

Flora Fabyan, Managing Director of BOI Investment and Trust Company Limited, emphasised the importance of strategic decision-making in maintaining equilibrium between professional and personal commitments.

“Women naturally juggle multiple roles, and success lies in strategic decision-making and balance. The key is ensuring that both professional and personal commitments are aligned with long-term goals,” she stated.

She acknowledged that while societal expectations often place additional burdens on women, their ability to multitask and manage responsibilities efficiently has enabled them to thrive in both spaces. “You learn over the years how to manage people and juggle your work at home and at work,” she added.

The Power of Financial Independence

A key theme of the event was financial independence—an essential pillar for women striving to break barriers. Nollywood actress and entrepreneur Nancy Isime underscored the importance of financial autonomy and smart financial habits.

“Financial independence is not just about wealth; it’s about the power to make choices. Women must cultivate a habit of budgeting, investing wisely, and securing their financial future,” she advised.

Beyond financial management, Isime also spoke on relationships and their role in supporting a woman’s ambitions. “My man should be an accessory to my dreams and vice versa. If he doesn’t understand your dream, then he isn’t in purpose for what God plans for you,” she declared.

Her remarks resonated with many attendees, reinforcing the need for women to build financial stability while surrounding themselves with partners and communities that support their goals.

Women Supporting Women: Breaking Barriers Together

The discussion also explored the often-debated issue of whether women truly support one another in professional spaces. Angela Emuwa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of PUNCH Nigeria Limited, challenged the notion that women in leadership tend to exclude others once they attain success.

“There is a general notion that when women get to the top, they push away the ladder, but for me, it is very essential to keep the ladder because we all know what women are capable of doing,” she said.

She recounted how her network at GAIA Africa provided her with mentorship and support during her tenure as chairman of PUNCH Nigeria Limited. “In that way, I had direction and acquired knowledge. That experience empowered me. We just have to see how we can help each other,” she added.

Flora Fabyan echoed similar concerns, pointing out that women sometimes create unnecessary competition among themselves.

“I don’t know why it happens, but in my experience, women can do a lot more than we are currently doing. A lot of the things that women say, I hear them, and I’m like, ‘Did she just say that aloud?’ Things like, ‘I don’t want to work with a woman,’ or ‘She will soon go on maternity leave.’ Women need to be deliberate about supporting each other,” she noted.

She urged women to actively mentor and sponsor others instead of viewing success as a competition. “You get to the top, and you pull the ladder; you don’t want other women to get to the top; you want to be the only woman on the board. It happens a lot, and women need to address it,” she added.

Providing another perspective, Eniola Fadayomi clarified that supporting fellow women should not be about offering undue favours, but rather about constructive mentorship. “In identifying a woman’s weakness, you are saying to her, ‘You need to do more work in this area; don’t take shortcuts,’” she stated.

Nancy Isime also weighed in, maintaining that support should not be viewed solely through a gendered lens.“Support is not gender-specific. It cuts across, and we should avoid envy. Instead, we should celebrate each other’s success,” she advised.

Education and Opportunity: The Key to Transformation

Founder and CEO of Shule Direct, Faraja Kotta Nyalandu, focused on the transformative power of education in unlocking opportunities for women.

“The hand that rocks the cradle is the hand that rules the world. Empowering a woman has a ripple effect on her household, her family’s health, and the community,” she said. She called for collective responsibility in ensuring that women and girls have access to education and professional opportunities.

“My call today is for everyone to believe in the opportunity to transform a girl or woman’s life by enabling the unleashing of her potential through education, learning, and opportunities. Give us the platform and space. If you don’t, women will strive to take it,” she asserted.

UBA’s Commitment to Gender Inclusion and Empowerment

UBA has long been an advocate for gender inclusion, actively fostering an environment where women can excel across various sectors. Speaking at the event, Alero Ladipo, UBA’s Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, reaffirmed the bank’s dedication to diversity and equal opportunity.

“At UBA, we continue to champion diversity and inclusion. We recognise that when women succeed, businesses, communities, and economies prosper. Our commitment remains unwavering in creating pathways for women to lead and excel,” she stated.

She stressed that UBA’s efforts go beyond discussions, as the bank actively implements policies and initiatives that support women’s financial and professional growth.

“This event underscores our unwavering commitment to promoting gender equality and empowering women at every level. We believe that when women thrive, businesses, communities, and even nations prosper. Today’s discussion serves as a powerful reminder that while progress has been made, there is still much work to do—and UBA remains dedicated to accelerating that progress,” she concluded.

A Call to Action

The Business Series event was a resounding success, offering an inspiring platform for women to share their experiences and challenges while providing tangible solutions for progress.

As Nigeria and the world continue to push for gender parity, the role of financial institutions like UBA in fostering inclusion and empowerment cannot be overstated. With a strong commitment to breaking barriers, accelerating progress, and reinforcing the DNA of women inclusion, UBA is setting a high standard for corporate leadership in gender equality.

The message from the event was clear: Women are already making an impact, but the journey towards true inclusion and equality requires continuous effort, strategic support, and unwavering determination.