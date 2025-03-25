OSGOF Reps Across MDAs Present Scorecard

The representatives of the Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGOF) across the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have presented their scorecards and challenges before the Surveyor General of the Federation (SGOF) Abduganiyu Adebomehin.

A statement by the Head, Information and Publication Relations, Henry David, said the meeting took place at the organisation’s conference room in Abuja.

The representative of SGOF at the event, the Head of Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing department, Azeez Afeez and Head of the Department of Survey Coordination in OSGOF who is in charge of the representatives at the MDAs, Oga Sunday, spoke at the event.

The statement said that OSGOF has contributed to the defence and security of the country through assisting in the marking of the black spots and has provided information that has impacted on the security measures through surveying and mapping of the black spot of volatile areas in the country.

At the Border Communities Development Agency (BDCA), the office said it has produced the standard map of Rivers State and was able to identify possible barriers using mapping as well as assist the office in some of their interventions.

Under the Ministry of Water Resources, OSGOF said it has also collaborated with some departments within the ministry in surveying and mapping of properties belonging to the establishment nationwide and established controls of the dams, reservoirs and irrigation for proper monitoring.

In the Ministry of Regional Development, it said all the data capturing for the six regions within the ministry were properly carried out for data purposes and referencing while in the Ministry of Environment, it resolved the mapping and surveying issues within Anambra and Imo, as well as the mapping out of the flood vulnerability area of River Benue.

“OSGOF is equally involved in the rail line job under the Ministry of Transportation and during the building of the rails over 70 per cent of the jobs were directly related to surveying and mapping exercises.

“Due to the importance of OSGOF to Federal Ministry of Agriculture, the office has been involved in most of the committees at the ministry and the surveying content of the activities of farming were equally carried out by OSGOF office,” he said.