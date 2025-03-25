Kwara Gov Flags Off Distribution of Dangote Foundation’s Rice, Commends Gesture

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Tuesday flagged off the distribution of 25,000 bags of 10kg rice to indigent people across the 16 local government areas of the state.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Modupe Joel, revealed that the rice was donated by the Aliko Dangote Foundation.

Governor Abdulrazaq said the gesture demonstrates the power of partnership between the public and private sectors in lifting people out of hardship.

“This gesture not only complements the ongoing efforts of the Kwara State Government to support vulnerable communities, but it also demonstrates the power of partnership between the public and private sectors in lifting our people out of hardship,” AbdulRazaq said at the flag-off ceremony in Ilorin.

Represented by Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi, the governor commended the Foundation for its kind and selfless contribution.

“The rice, which will be distributed to indigent families across the state, comes at a crucial time, as our Muslim brothers and sisters observe the sacred month of Ramadan and our Christian brothers and sisters are in the season of Lent. It is an act of compassion that will provide much-needed relief to those who are fasting and in need,” AbdulRazaq added.

The governor also thanked other Foundations and private sector players, who continue to support and partner with the state government, to better serve the people and encourage other individuals and corporations to follow in the footsteps of the Dangote Foundation and similar bodies.

“We remain deeply grateful for the Dangote Foundation’s continued support for indigent people across the country. This generosity serves as a reminder of the importance of corporate social responsibility and the critical role philanthropists play in addressing poverty and hardship.”

At the event were the Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Dr. Afees Abolore Alabi; Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, Abdullahi Bata; Commissioner for Transport, Aliyu Sabi Kora; ALGON Chairman and Chairman Kaiama Local Government Area and the state Coordinator, AA Eagle Network, Hon. Paul Zhiri.

Alabi, in his remarks, said the gesture is in line with the AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq-led administration’s commitment to touching the lives of the needy.

The Principal Private Secretary to the Governor, Hon. Lateef Oloyin, appreciated God for giving the Aliko Dangote Foundation the inspiration to extend such gesture to the vulnerable in Kwara and other parts of the country.

The Leader of the Aliko Dangote Foundation delegation and Group General Manager (Human Resources) of Dangote Cement Plc Lagos, Mallam Ahmed Ladan Gobir, said the Foundation is distributing one million bags of 10kg rice across the 36 states of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory Abuja this year.

“A total of 25,000 bags of 10kg rice have been allocated to Kwara State for distribution to the less privileged across the 16 local government areas of the state, and people living with disabilities, among others,” he said.

“Last year, the distribution was done through some non-governmental organisations. However, the Aliko Dangote Foundation decided to partner with respective state governments for the distribution this year.”

Gobir, who was a former commissioner in the state between 1997 and 1999, commended the administration of AbdulRazaq for the progressive work it is doing in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, the state Chairman, Joint National Association of People with Disabilities, Adeniyi Gbadamosi, applauded the Aliko Dangote Foundation and the Kwara State Government for the partnership, saying the gesture will lessen hunger among his people.

“We are not surprised by this gesture today because the Kwara State Government has been supporting people with disabilities in the state. We are very grateful for this gesture which is coming through the Dangote Foundation,” he added.