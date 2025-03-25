Ex-lawmaker, Ochuko, Decries Oborevwori’s Stand on Rivers Emergency Rule

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has come under strong criticism for aligning with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum in opposing President Bola Tinubu’s state of emergency declaration in Rivers State.

A former Delta State lawmaker and commissioner, Hon. Evance Ochuko Ivwurie, in a statement, accused Oborevwori of dragging Delta State into a partisan battle against the president, warning that the governor’s stance is both irresponsible and detrimental to the interests of the state.

Ivwurie defended President Tinubu’s emergency declaration, describing it as a decisive and lawful intervention to prevent Rivers State from descending into chaos.

He said: “History will recognize President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his decisive leadership, much like that of Harry S. Truman, the 33rd U.S. President.”

The former lawmaker argued that the power struggle between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Rivers lawmakers had paralyzed governance, threatened lives and endangered Nigeria’s economy, necessitating urgent presidential action.

Citing Section 305 of the Nigerian Constitution, Ivwurie asserted that the president acted within his rights to protect national assets and stabilize the state.

He did not mince words in condemning Governor Oborevwori’s opposition to the move, blaming him for prioritizing PDP loyalty over national security.

“It is utterly irresponsible for the inept Governor Oborevwori to embroil Delta State in his opposition against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by joining a frivolous lawsuit,” Ivwurie stated.

He further accused the governor of political hypocrisy, alleging that while publicly opposing the president, Oborevwori is simultaneously making moves to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

Beyond politics, Ivwurie warned that Delta State’s economic interests are at stake. Given the state’s heavy reliance on federal allocations from oil revenue, he stressed that Delta State has a direct stake in stability within the Niger Delta region.

“The implications of the governor’s opposition to the declaration of emergency rule in Rivers are particularly troubling given the critical security situation in Rivers State, which poses an existential threat to the economy and livelihoods of Nigerians, particularly Deltans,” he argued.

He called on the people of Delta State to hold their governor accountable for what he described as reckless leadership.

Ivwurie also urged Oborevwori to reverse course, warning against using Delta State’s resources for a “wasteful legal battle” against the Federal Government.

“The governor’s consistent refusal to support President Tinubu’s efforts, particularly in his case to restore stability and ensure good governance in Rivers State is a poor representation of Delta State. His reckless actions will only perpetuate chaos, crisis and instability in Rivers State. The people of Delta State deserves quality and better leadership, one that prioritizes their welfare and well-being over partisan interests. The governor’s actions will not be forgotten soon, and the people of Delta State will hold him accountable for his irresponsible and recalcitrant behaviour towards President Tinubu.

“Thanks to President Tinubu’s timely intervention, Rivers State is now experiencing a renewed sense of hope. Rather than waiting for the situation to deteriorate into full-scale conflict and chaos, he acted decisively to address the crisis. By choosing to tackle the issues at hand proactively, he prevented further destruction instead of allowing it to spiral out of control. His refusal to withhold firemen and firefighters until the state was set ablaze exemplifies his commitment to restoring peace and stability in the region.

“I strongly urge the inept Governor Oborevwori to reassess his position and stop involving Delta State in his unholy alliance against President Tinubu. Furthermore, I implore him to allocate state resources judiciously, avoiding frivolous legal expenses and politically motivated maneuvers that only serve his personal interests. By taking this step, he can prioritize the state’s interests and contribute to resolving the crisis in Rivers State.”