Atiku Visits Katsina, Condoles with Radda Over Mother’s Death 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina 

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has visited Katsina State to condole with Governor Dikko Umaru Radda over the death of his mother, Hajiya Safara’u Umaru Baribari. 

The matriarch died last Saturday night at the age of 93 at her residence in Abuja, and she was later buried in Radda, Charanchi Local Government Area of the state.

Atiku, flanked by other chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) within and outside Katsina State, was received at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport, Katsina, Tuesday morning by the state Deputy Governor, Hon. Faruk Lawal, and other top government functionaries.

From the airport, the 2023 presidential candidate of the PDP was led by the deputy governor to the Katsina State Government House where he met with Governor Radda and other government officials behind close doors.

Answering questions from journalists after condoling with Governor Radda, Abubakar said he was in the state to condole with the governor, government and people of the state over his mother’s demise.

“I have come to condole with the governor, his family and the entire people of Katsina State over the loss of his dear mother,” the former vice-president said. 

He, however, prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the nonagenarian and grant her soul Aljanah Firdausi.

