Police Rescue Kidnapped Catholic Priest in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Operatives of the Police in Anambra State have rescued a Catholic priest, Rev. Father Stephen Echezona, who was kidnapped on Sunday morning in Ichida, Anaocha Local Government Area of the state.

The priest was rescued unharmed same in Ihiala, where a joint security team comprising police, military, civil defence, vigilance operatives chased them to.

This is coming as stakeholders of Ihiala community in Ihiala Local Government Area thanked Governor Chukwuma Soludo for his efforts to make their community safe by using operatives of Agunechemba security agency to fight gunmen operating in the area. The stakeholders also regretted that over N100million donated by indigenes of the community have remained unaccounted for.

Spokesperson for Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, who disclosed of the rescue of the kidnapped priest, said the victim was abducted at a fuel station in Ichida where a joint security force in an ensuing gun duel with the armed criminals forced them to abandon their white Lexus SUV and fled with their victim.

He said: “In a coordinated hot chase by the operatives, different security checkpoints and security operatives in the state were alerted which resulted in the criminals abandoning the priest at Ihiala and escaping through a nearby bush.”

Meanwhile, the traditional ruler of Ihiala community, Igwe Sir Thomas Obidiegwu, Oluoha the 17th yesterday led stakeholders of the community to Awka to thank the governor, Prof. Soludo for his efforts in the area of security.

Ihiala, a town with boundary with Imo State has for years been noted as a hotbed for insecurity, with camps harbouring gunmen domiciled in the community. But the stakeholders said peace has recently returned to the community.

At a press conference in Awka, the stakeholders said all efforts to rid the area of gunmen have not yielded fruits, until the launch of Operation Udo Ga Achi by Governor Soludo, and the unveiling of a new security outfit, Agunechemba.

Hon Jude Chimezie Ngobili, member representing Ihiala 1 state constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, who addressed journalists said: “Insecurity has been very prevalent in my community. We once agreed to hold a meeting to tackle it, but President General of Ihiala Progressive Union, Barr. Okey Ohagba rejected it, that only he can call a meeting of that nature.

“We insisted, met and agreed that a committee be set up to enforce security in Ihiala as people were being killed on a daily basis. We agreed that village heads should ensure that they erect security gates and curtail influx of gunmen in the town, but the PG said it won’t be enforced. We’re happy the governor has come to our aide at last, and has done so much on security.”

Another stakeholder, Chairman of Anambra Local Government Service Commission, Barr. Vincent Ezeaka said: “We are here because we want to thank the governor for liberating us, and to say no to the way the President General is handling Ihiala security.”

Some of the stakeholders said for the first time since 2022, they have been able to travel to their community safely, without fear of being harassed by non state actors, who pose as separatists, but always kidnapping and killing people.

They lamented that over N100million donated for security in the community was mismanaged by the president general, without any account.

When THISDAY reached out to the President General, Barr Okey Ohagba, he dismissed those who came on the Awka visit as a small segment of the community who have been aligning with separatists elements to cause insecurity in the community.

He said: “I want you to quote me, those people who spoke in Awka are the ones causing insecurity in Ihiala, including the government officials among them. When I have time, I will call you and furnish you with documents to buttress my claims.”