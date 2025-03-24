  • Monday, 24th March, 2025

NPFL: Rivers Utd Edge Ikorodu City to Close in on Leaders Remo Stars

Sport | 2 hours ago

Rivers United FC grabbed a stoppge time winner by central defender, Stephen Manyo, for them to edge visiting Ikorodu City 1-0 yesterday evening in Port Harcourt.

The win moved the Rivers United close to leaders Remo Stars. The “Pride of Rivers” are now five points behind Remo Stars, whose away tie at Lobi Stars was postponed. They have 52 points from 30 games.

Elsewhere, both Akwa United and Abia Warriors were also winners on the road at Kwara United and Heartland FC.

Akwa United are now just two points to safety after they upset home team Kwara United 2-0.

In an ‘Oriental Derby’, Abia Warriors sent Heartland back into relegation zone courtesy of a 1-0 away win. Ojonugwa Adejoh’s free kick on 81 minutes gave Abia Warriors the full points at Heartland.

They have now shot to third place with 47 points, five points behind second-placed Rivers United.

Katsina United were truly at home yesterday after they trounced El Kanemi 3-0, while Enyimba were held by vsiting Bayelsa United to a 1-1 draw.

RESULTS 

NPFL

Rivers Utd 1-0 Ikorodu City

Kwara Utd 0-2 Akwa Utd

Shooting 3-1 N’Tornadoes

Katsina Utd 3-0 El Kanemi 

Enyimba 1-1 Bayelsa Utd

Heartland 0-1 Abia Warriors 

World Cup Qualifiers

Eswatini 3-3 Mauritius 

Kenya 1-2 Gabon

UEFA Nations League

Hungary 0-3 Turkey 

Iceland 1-3 Kosovo 

Scotland 0-3 Greece

Serbia 2-0 Austria

Slovenia 1-0 Slovakia 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.