NPFL: Rivers Utd Edge Ikorodu City to Close in on Leaders Remo Stars

Rivers United FC grabbed a stoppge time winner by central defender, Stephen Manyo, for them to edge visiting Ikorodu City 1-0 yesterday evening in Port Harcourt.

The win moved the Rivers United close to leaders Remo Stars. The “Pride of Rivers” are now five points behind Remo Stars, whose away tie at Lobi Stars was postponed. They have 52 points from 30 games.

Elsewhere, both Akwa United and Abia Warriors were also winners on the road at Kwara United and Heartland FC.

Akwa United are now just two points to safety after they upset home team Kwara United 2-0.

In an ‘Oriental Derby’, Abia Warriors sent Heartland back into relegation zone courtesy of a 1-0 away win. Ojonugwa Adejoh’s free kick on 81 minutes gave Abia Warriors the full points at Heartland.

They have now shot to third place with 47 points, five points behind second-placed Rivers United.

Katsina United were truly at home yesterday after they trounced El Kanemi 3-0, while Enyimba were held by vsiting Bayelsa United to a 1-1 draw.

RESULTS

NPFL

Rivers Utd 1-0 Ikorodu City

Kwara Utd 0-2 Akwa Utd

Shooting 3-1 N’Tornadoes

Katsina Utd 3-0 El Kanemi

Enyimba 1-1 Bayelsa Utd

Heartland 0-1 Abia Warriors

World Cup Qualifiers

Eswatini 3-3 Mauritius

Kenya 1-2 Gabon

UEFA Nations League

Hungary 0-3 Turkey

Iceland 1-3 Kosovo

Scotland 0-3 Greece

Serbia 2-0 Austria

Slovenia 1-0 Slovakia