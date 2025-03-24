Dstv/Gotv: NGO Berates MultiChoice’s Discriminatory Pricing Between Nigerian,  South African Subscribers

*Claims company hiked prices by 21% in Nigeria, reduced by 38% in South Africa within same period

James Emejo in Abuja

A Non-governmental Organisation (NGO), Save the Consumers, has strongly condemned the recent 21 per cent price increase imposed by MultiChoice Nigeria on its DStv and GOtv services, effective March 1, 2025.

The group which is committed to defending consumer rights, noted that the price adjustment was in stark contrast to the company’s decision to reduce prices by up to 38 per cent and enhance value for its South African subscribers during the same period.

It described the action as “not only insensitive and exploitative, but also blatantly discriminatory”.

In a statement, Executive Director, Save the Consumers, Dr. Aliyu Ilias, said, “Coming less than a year after the May 2024 price hike in Nigeria, the new increase openly defies a directive from the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to suspend all price adjustments pending the conclusion of ongoing investigations.

“It reflects MultiChoice’s clear disregard for both Nigerian consumers and regulatory authority.

“Even more troubling is the company’s simultaneous enhancement of service offerings and reduction of prices for South African customers.”

He said, “In South Africa, MultiChoice has lowered fees on various products, added new channels, and introduced features that improve the user experience, all while acknowledging the financial pressures faced by South African households.

“This double standard, lowering prices at home while increasing them in Nigeria, amounts to economic discrimination and reinforces long-standing concerns about MultiChoice’s exploitative approach toward the Nigerian market.

“It is indefensible for MultiChoice to cite inflation in Nigeria as justification for the hike while offering consumer-friendly pricing in South Africa. This reflects a disturbing double standard, with Nigerian consumers continuing to suffer under a near-monopolistic market structure that MultiChoice exploits with impunity.”

The group further alleged that while MultiChoice claimed the price hike was necessary to deliver “world-class content,” Nigerian subscribers still face persistent challenges that remain unaddressed despite repeated complaints.

“These include repetitive content, frequent service disruptions, and poor value for money. Rather than resolving these issues, MultiChoice has chosen to penalise its loyal Nigerian customers with higher prices, once again proving that profit, not service or fairness, is its primary motivation,” it stated.

Continuing, the statement said, “Meanwhile, South African subscribers benefit from reduced pricing, such as the ‘Add Movies’ bolt-on slashed by 38 per cent to R49, alongside additional channels and enhanced streaming features.

“MultiChoice CEO Byron Du Plessis’s justification that these changes are due to ‘financial pressures faced by households’ further demonstrates the company’s hypocritical and disingenuous treatment of Nigerian consumers, who are themselves grappling with a severe cost-of-living crisis.”

The group further declared that MultiChoice’s dominance in Nigeria’s pay-TV sector, enabled by a lack of effective competition, had emboldened its monopolistic practices.

It said the ease with which the company increases prices without fear of losing market share highlights the urgent need for regulatory intervention, adding that Nigerian consumers are effectively held captive in a market where choice is limited and abuse is rampant.

The NGO also urged the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to take decisive steps to foster genuine competition in the pay-TV sector and dismantle MultiChoice’s stranglehold on the market.

The statement said, “Save the Consumers demands the immediate reversal of the March 2025 price hike, compensation for subscribers affected by repeated, unjustified price increases and service deficiencies, and full compliance with the FCCPC’s directive.

“We urge the FCCPC to initiate legal proceedings against MultiChoice for its defiance of regulatory orders and its disregard for consumer welfare.

“A transparent investigation into its pricing model, service quality, and compliance with Nigerian competition and consumer protection laws is essential.

“We call on Nigerian consumers to explore alternative platforms and consider boycotting DStv and GOtv until MultiChoice demonstrates genuine respect for their rights.”

It further declared that MultiChoice’s discriminatory pricing, rewarding South African subscribers with lower costs and better services while exploiting Nigerians, was a “glaring example of unchecked corporate greed”.

“Save the Consumers stands firmly with Nigerian subscribers in rejecting this injustice and calls on all stakeholders to hold MultiChoice accountable.

“The Nigerian market deserves dignity, not exploitation. No company should be allowed to operate above the law or treat Nigerian consumers as second-class subscribers,” the statement added.