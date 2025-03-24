  DANGERS OF POLITICAL BETRAYAL AND UNCONSTITUTIONAL INTERVENTIONS

I am one of those who strongly disapprove Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s betrayal of his political godfather. Fubara entered the political arena without established structures, financial resources, or widespread recognition. In fact, he was relatively unknown. It was former governor Nyesom Wike who provided him with the platform, support, and influence that ultimately led to his emergence as governor. Yet, despite this, Fubara has turned against the very person who paved the way for his political ascension.

Both sides should be blamed for not shifting grounds. The declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State came at a critical time to curb rising insecurity and unrest that threatened to spiral out of control. Left unchecked, the situation could have led to the resurgence of militancy and severely disrupted oil exploration activities, which are vital to both the state and national economy. Beyond the economic implications, the deteriorating security situation also risked derailing governance and “assisted” Fubara to escape impeachment. President Tinubu may justify his decision—he has access to security intelligence and reports that the general public does not.

However, while addressing security concerns is essential, suspending an elected governor and members of the state assembly is not only unconstitutional but also a dangerous precedent for Nigeria’s democracy. This issue extends beyond the 2027 elections; it strikes at the core of democratic governance and the principle of electoral legitimacy. Our democracy has matured to a point where a sitting governor can only be removed through due process, as outlined in Section 188 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended). If we are not careful, one day—God forbid—a president or his allies could manufacture chaos in a state simply to justify declaring a state of emergency and unseating an elected governor for political gain. Such actions would undermine democracy and erode public trust in the electoral process. It’s dangerous for our future.

The Rivers State or any political conflicts should be resolved within the framework of the law, not through forceful interventions that threaten democratic stability.

The key actors in Rivers State must set aside their personal and political grievances and prioritize reconciliation. The state cannot afford prolonged instability, as it will only hurt the people, governance, and economic progress. A peaceful resolution is the only way forward.

Zayyad I. Muhammad, Abuja