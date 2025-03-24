Aubameyang Dents Kenya’s World Cup Dream

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice as Gabon defeated Kenya 2-1 in qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup – and severely dented the East Africans’ hopes of reaching the finals.

Victory sent Gabon two points clear of Ivory Coast at the top of Group F as the Panthers strengthened their own bid for a maiden appearance at the tournament.

Kenya are fourth, nine points behind the Group F leaders.

Former Arsenal striker Aubameyang opened the scoring when he lashed home with a right-footed shot in the 16th minute, and the 35-year-old celebrated with some trademark acrobatics.

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga had the best chances to equalise in Nairobi, having a shot tipped on to the post and then heading wide in first-half injury time.

Aubameyang, who now plays his club football in Saudi Arabia with Al-Qadsiah, doubled Gabon’s lead from the penalty spot seven minutes after the break after Erick Ouma was penalised for handball.

Olunga did pull one back in the 62nd minute, converting Ouma’s low cross from the left, but Kenya could not find an equaliser