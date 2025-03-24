  • Monday, 24th March, 2025

Africa Social Impact Summit to Tackle Climate Crisis, Drive Growth

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS) is set to return for its fourth edition from July 10-11, 2025, in Lagos, with a focus on “Scaling Action: Bold Solutions for Climate Resilience and Policy Innovation.”

Co-convened by the Sterling One Foundation and the United Nations Nigeria, the summit, a statement said yesterday, aims to address Africa’s urgent challenges through practical and transformative efforts.

The event, which will be held at Eko Hotel and Suites with global virtual participation, will bring together leaders from various sectors to forge actionable solutions for sustainable development. Since its inception in 2022, ASIS has emerged as a key platform for advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

Over the past three editions, the summit has attracted over 10,000 participants from 61 countries, including global and African leaders, diplomats, C-level executives, and public sector decision-makers, the statement added.

This year’s focus on climate resilience underscores the pressing need to address Africa’s vulnerability to climate change, despite its low carbon footprint.

“Africa’s ability to identify opportunities and create its own solutions to chart a path toward achieving the SDGs is critical,” said Mohamed Malick Fall, Assistant Secretary-General and the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria. 

He highlighted the UN’s commitment to supporting Africa’s localised strategies, emphasising six key transition pathways: food systems, energy access, digital connectivity, education, jobs and social protection, and climate change.

Olapeju Ibekwe, Chief Executive of the Sterling One Foundation, emphasised the summit’s role in driving tangible impact. “ASIS is a catalyst for accelerating the SDGs and delivering tangible impact across Africa,” she stated, citing past successes such as mobilising N3 billion for healthcare revitalisation and developing action plans for green job creation.

ASIS 4.0, the statement said, will feature sessions exploring practical solutions for climate resilience, youth empowerment, and economic inclusion. 

“Regional Deal Rooms will connect investors and innovators, while Immersive Experience Areas will showcase transformative success stories. Investment Showcases will aim to attract large-scale opportunities for sustainable growth.

“With over 50 industry-leading speakers across six thematic areas—climate change, circular economy, education, health, renewable energy and agriculture—the summit is designed to foster impactful partnerships that drive measurable change,” the statement said.

