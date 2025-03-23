LG Autonomy: ALGON Commends FG on Supreme Court Judgment Implementation Efforts

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) has commended the progress made by the federal government on the implementation of the Supreme Court’s judgment that granted financial autonomy to local governments in Nigeria.

The commendation was given during the association’s meeting in Abuja at the weekend.



“The federal government’s implementation committee has made significant strides despite encountering challenges,” the Chairman of ALGON’s Board of Trustees, Odunayo Ategbero, stated.

During the meeting, the implementation committee reminded the local government councils to open accounts with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for seamless financial operations.



ALGON said the autonomy would address critical issues such as security, health, and education at the grassroots level.

“With over 80 per cent of Nigerians residing in local government areas, it is important to empower the third tier of government to rapidly drive social, political, economic, and infrastructural development at the grassroots.



“This includes implementing developmental issues, such as security, health, education, and more, to better the lives of citizens at the grassroots level,” Ategbero said.



The association noted that, with the autonomy, democracy has returned to the local government level, which will compel state governors to conduct genuine elections a departure from the past where tickets were handed out to favourable candidates.

On his part, a former National President of ALGON, Ibrahim Dasuki Jalo, stated that the association would partner with states and the federal government to achieve maximum results.