Students Group Criticises NANS For Twisting Bauchi Governor’s Son’s Comment On Seyi Tinubu

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Coalition of Nigerian Students (CNS) and the National Union of Bauchi State Students (NUBASS) have condemned efforts by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) to twist a recent comment made by the son of Bauchi State Governor, Shamsuddeen Bala Mohammed, regarding tour to some states by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s son Seyi Tinubu in which the visitation had witnessed food sharing to the youths.

The North-east zonal coordinator of the group, Comrade Saleh Ibrahim Saleh while addressing a press conference at the NUJ Bauchi yesterday, described the comments by the NANS as misleading and politically motivated.

While stating that the NANS’ comments were unfortunate, comrade Saleh lamented that NANS, a body meant to uphold the interests of Nigerian students, has deviated from its purpose only to be used as a tool for baseless attacks and political propaganda.

According to the CNS coordinator, the misleading and politically influenced statement issued by the Senate President, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) against Shamsuddeen Bala Mohammed attempted to twist his well-meaning remarks on Seyi Tinubu.

He said that the twisting of Shamsudeen’s remark by the NANS on the so-called philanthropic efforts is nothing more than an intentional misrepresentation designed to mislead the public.

The CNS while insisting that Shamsuddeen raised a valid and fundamental concern that governance should not be replaced by politically motivated handouts, opined that Nigerian youths need sustainable solutions, not temporary distractions.

He argued that Shamsudeen’s remarks that philanthropy should complement governance should not be seen as criticisms of philanthropy.

The CNS insisted that the son of the Bauchi governor rightly questioned the exploitation of philanthropy as a political branding tool.

“The real problem in Nigeria is not a lack of individual generosity but the failure of government structures to provide lasting solutions.

Handing out cooked food on the streets, as Seyi Tinubu did, is not an empowerment programme-it is a temporary show that does nothing to change the economic reality of the people,” the group said.

They maintained that true philanthropy should aim to build capacity, provide long-term support, and uplift communities permanently. The students group said Governor Mohammed’s administration has delivered on youth empowerment.

While pointing out that Bauchi State has invested in ICT development, innovation hubs, and business incubation centres to provide young people with digital and entrepreneurial skills, the group said over 20,000 youths have benefited from economic empowerment programs, among others.

The CNS stated that Seyi Tinubu’s failed philanthropy must be called out and that it is ridiculous for NANS to applaud a son of a seating President for distributing cooked food to hungry citizens as though that is a meaningful contribution to youth empowerment.