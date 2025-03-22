Police Arraign 12 Suspected Kidnappers in Ondo 

Fidelis David in Akure

The Ondo State Command said it has arraigned 12 suspected kidnappers arrested in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya who confirmed this in a statement yesterday, said the 12 suspects were on the 19th of March arraigned in court in relation to kidnapping.

She noted that the suspects who were recently arrested include Usman Mohammed, Komolafe Sunday, Olalekan Temitope, Umaru Abubakar Sanda, Amodu Yusuf, Usman Mohammed and Nasiru Ojo.

Others are Ishiaku Abdul, Mohammed Mallam Bala, Abdullahi Abubakar, Cede Mohammed and Buba Abdul.

The statement added that the Commissioner of Police, Wilfred Afolabi, appreciated the people who have supported the course of security through timely information.

“We urge members of the public to continue to support the activities of the Police via giving relevant information that will help rid the state of crime and criminality and also aid justice for victims of crime.

“Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to reach out to the Command through our official lines or visit the nearest police station.”

The PPRO also explained that the Command has completed a two-day training for its personnel toward enhancing security in the state.

She said the training centred on proactive policing techniques through crime mapping and nipping, and tackling insecurity in the state.

“The personnel who were taught on the use of modern day equipment to detect crime within their Area of Responsibility (AOR) using technological techniques learnt and strategic deployment of resources. Participants were engaged through practical sessions where they learned how to gather and process information into Intelligence.

“CP Wilfred Afolabi expressed his appreciation to the facilitators and participants for their dedication and cooperation in making the program a success.

“He emphasised the importance of applying the knowledge acquired at the training into their daily policing activities and urge officers to remain professional in their approach to crime prevention and law enforcement as policing has evolved and nipping crime has its methodology that should be brought to bare to enhance crime detection,” she added.