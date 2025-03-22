IWD: Women in Automotive Industry to Honour Ebere Anenih, MD of Weststar Associates 

Bennett Oghifo

The Women in Automotive Industry, a group dedicated to empowering and recognising women in the automotive sector, is set to honour Ebere Anenih, Managing Director of Weststar Associates, the authorised General Distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Nigeria plus other Top Female Executives in the Automotive Industry in commemoration of International Women’s Day.

Scheduled to take place in March 25, 2025, in Lagos, Nigeria. The event will bring together women Executives, Leaders and professionals in the Automotive industry to celebrate Ebere Anenih’s outstanding leadership, dedication, and contributions to the growth and development of the sector.

“We are thrilled to recognize Ebere Anenih’s achievements and contributions to the Automotive industry,” said Julie Chi-Nwaoha Founder/Publisher ONTHEHIGHWAYAfrica, Convener of the Women in Automotive Industry. “Her Leadership and Commitment to excellence are an inspiration to women everywhere, and we look forward to celebrating her success as we celebrate International Women’s Day.”

The event will feature a keynote address, panel discussion, and networking opportunities, providing a platform for women in the Automotive industry to connect, share their experiences, and learn from each other.

Ebere Anenih’s honor is a testament to her hard work, expertise, and commitment to excellence, and the Women in Automotive Industry is proud to recognize her achievements.

The Women in Automotive Industry is a group dedicated to empowering and recognizing women in the Automotive sector.

The group aims to promote gender diversity, inclusion, and empowerment in the industry.