FCT-IRS Seals Off Businesses in Abuja for Tax Evasion

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) yesterday sealed off the business premises of some organisations in Maitama, Abuja for failing to fulfill tax obligations.

The two entities affected by the exercise were Phase3 Telecom and Cilantro Restaurant.

The Acting Director of Legal Services and Head of the Enforcement Team, Festus Tsavsar, said that the affected businesses had been given ample time to comply but failed to do so.

He noted that the revenue service had carried out extensive sensitisation campaigns to remind taxpayers of their obligations, but some businesses still refused to comply.

“And of course, I’m sure you are aware that we have done a lot of publicity in this regard, calling all the taxpayers and residents of FCT to file their returns, but unfortunately, this category of people do not file their returns. And also, they are owing FCT-IRS tax liability that they refuse to pay over a period of time,” he said.

He added that after exhausting all diplomatic means, the FCT-IRS approached the court to obtain an order to seal the premises of the defaulting businesses.

“So, in order to do this, the service has gone to court and obtained court orders, and that’s the reason why we are here to seal their premises, because the court has ordered that we should seal their premises,” he stated.

The enforcement team sealed off Phase3 Telecom, located at No. 4 Yedseram Street, Maitama, over outstanding tax liabilities incurred over three years, while Cilantro Restaurant, with branches in Maitama and Wuse Zone 5, was sealed for failing to file its tax returns for more than three years despite repeated notices.

Tsavsar revealed that the company had been issued multiple demand notices but failed to respond.

He added that the FCT-IRS also had a court order to seal Cilantro Restaurant.

Tsavsar stated that the FCT-IRS had made several attempts to engage the businesses in dialogue, but they ignored all invitations.

The FCT-IRS reiterated its commitment to ensuring tax compliance across the FCT and warned other defaulters to settle their tax obligations or risk similar enforcement actions.

Tsavsar noted that while corporate tax filings were due by January 31, individual taxpayers have until March 31 to comply before similar enforcement actions are taken against them.