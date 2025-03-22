  • Saturday, 22nd March, 2025

Anambra Community Begs Soludo to Restrain Commissioner from Interference 

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka 

Nimo community in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State has called on Governor Chukwuma Soludo to intervene in the leadership crisis rocking the community.

The community called on Anambra State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Tony Collins Nwabunwanne, to stay away from creating problems in the once peaceful Nimo Community.

The community said the commissioner is supporting a group within the town, who are disobeying the orders of a court.

A group, Nimo Citizens for Good Governance, in a statement said the community at the conclusion of their last meeting discussed among other things the ongoing issues with Nimo Town Development Union Government. 

The group, speaking through its spokesperson, Mr. Eziafa Ajagu, further observed that, “Despite a court judgement sacking the de-facto Town Union Government installed by Mr. Nwabunwanne, he had continued to use his office to support their illegal administration, advising them not to obey the court order.

“He was recently reported to have told members of the constitutionally set up Caretaker Committee to share administrative powers with the defunct de-facto Nimo Town Union officers.

“We’re calling on the state Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo to come to our aid and restore peace in the community.”

