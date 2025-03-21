WIME Seeks Gender Equality in Maritime, Energy Sector

Mary Nnah

The Women in Maritime and Energy (WIME) Awards board has emphasised the need for amplified impacts, balanced representation, and leadership roles for women in the maritime and energy sectors.

During a recent courtesy visit to the CEO of Adelaar Energy Limited, Mrs. Grace Orife, the WIME board, led by Chairperson Dr. Chizoba Anyika, stressed the importance of creating a more inclusive industry landscape.

The WIME board emphasissed that amplifying the impacts of women in the maritime and energy sectors is crucial for driving meaningful change and inspiring future generations of female professionals.

This pivotal discussion sets the tone for the upcoming 2025 Women in Maritime and Energy Awards.

The prestigious event will honor outstanding women, allies, and organisations who have made significant contributions to the maritime and energy sectors.

The awards ceremony is expected to draw attention to the achievements of women in the industry, drive advocacy and gender diversity, and inspire the next generation of female professionals to excel in these industries.

By recognising and celebrating the achievements of women in maritime and energy, the WIME Awards aims to create a more inclusive and sustainable future for all.

Mrs. Orife, who is also a co-chair of the African Women Business Energy Network of the African Energy Week AEC, expressed her commitment to supporting initiatives that promote knowledge and skill acquisition, enabling engagement for women in maritime and energy.

The 2025 Women in Maritime and Energy Awards promises to be a milestone event in the industry’s journey towards gender parity.