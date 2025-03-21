  • Friday, 21st March, 2025

SAHCO Wins 2024 Logistics Innovation Award

Business | 18 minutes ago

Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc has been honoured with the Logistics Innovation Award 2024 by the Air Transport Quarterly (ATQ) Magazine Editorial Board in recognition of its outstanding contributions to innovation and operational excellence in the Aviation Ground Handling sector.

The award was presented to SAHCO during the 4th Annual ATQ Awards held at the Country Club Hotel, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos. The recognition underscores SAHCO’s unwavering commitment to delivering world-class logistics and aviation handling services, consistently setting industry benchmarks through efficiency, reliability, and customer-centric solutions.

As a leading provider of aviation ground handling services in Nigeria, SAHCO remains at the forefront of industry innovation, consistently setting new standards in operational excellence, cutting-edge solutions, and superior customer service. The latest accolade further solidifies SAHCO’s reputation as a trailblazer in the aviation ground handling and logistics industry.

