Ogun to Take Over 9 Megawatts Ogun-Osun River Basin Devt Authority’s Hydro Power Plant, Says Gov Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has disclosed that the state government is considering generating electricity from the 9 Megawatts hydro power plant, located within the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority.

The governor, who stated this during an on-the-spot assessment of facilities at the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority on Friday, said that his administration is already in alliance with the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) on the modalities for the takeover.

He said that taking over the hydro power plant will boost his administration’s plan to improve power supply across the state, as it would be merged with the 30 Megawa…

[18:09, 3/21/2025] Editor Tokumbo: South East PDP Congratulates Udeh-Okoye, Hails Supreme Court for Affirming Party Supremacy

The South East Zonal Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has congratulated Hon. Sunday Udeh-Okoye on the affirmation of his position as the National Secretary of the PDP by the Supreme Court.

The South East PDP, in a statement co-issued by the Chairman of the Zonal Executive Committee, Chief Ali Odefa, and the Zonal Secretary, Hon. James Ugwu, on Friday, equally hailed the Supreme Court for saving, not just the party, but also the nation’s democracy from the hands of those bent on destroying it for their selfish political capital.

Reacting to the apex court ruling, the statement said, “This is not just a victory for Rt. Hon. Udeh-Okoye as a person, but also for the party as a whole and for the nation’s democracy in general.

“This judgment expressly ratifies the South Zonal Executive Committee’s nomination of Hon. Sunday Udeh-Okoye as the party’s National Secretary to serve-out the remaining tenure of Senator Samuel Anyanyu, who had won the party’s nomination as its flag bearer in the Imo 2023 governorship election. It equally validates Udeh-Okoye’s ratification by the National Working Committee (NWC) on November 7, 2023 and his endorsement by various organs of the party.

“Consequently, the South East heartily congratulates our party leaders, party faithful, and, of course, Hon. Sunday Udeh-Okoye on this momentous victory.

“We are happy that this judgment has finally reestablished party supremacy and the ramifications of this decision is a big win for not just the PDP, but for all the political parties in Nigeria. By this decision, the Supreme Court has reaffirmed that, as our people would say, the okra can never be taller than the person that planted it. The party is supreme.”