NSIB, Aero Sign Landmark Agreement to Strengthen Air Safety

Stories by Chinedu Eze

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) and Aero Contractors have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration in industry-led safety training, knowledge exchange, and human capital development.

This will reinforce Nigeria’s commitment to upholding global aviation safety standards.

The agreement, which was signed in Lagos, is a pioneer effort between NSIB and a Nigerian carrier to establish a framework for structured training programs, technical collaborations, and the sharing of resources between NSIB and Aero Contractors.

Director-General of NSIB, Captain Alex Badeh Jr., described the MoU as a transformative step toward mutual growth and safety enhancement.

“Today’s MoU is more than just a document; it is a commitment to mutual growth and safety enhancement. Through this agreement, we will work together to design and deliver customised on-the-job training programs for our Transportation Safety Officers and other staff. This initiative will equip our personnel with the skills, knowledge, and practical experience needed to excel in their duties, drawing on Aero’s state-of-the-art facilities, simulators, and technical resources,” he said.

Badeh also emphasised the reciprocal nature of the partnership, noting that NSIB will support Aero’s technical personnel with training in accident investigation and related areas.

“This two-way exchange of expertise will benefit both organisations and contribute to the overall safety of Nigeria’s airspace,” he added.

In his remarks, the Managing Director/CEO of Aero Contractors, Captain Ado Sanusi, emphasised the importance of the partnership, stating. He said: “Safety is not just a regulatory requirement; it is the cornerstone of our industry. With over 60 years of experience in the aviation sector, Aero Contractors has cultivated a deep-rooted safety culture, and we firmly believe that Safety is everyone’s business. This MoU underscores our commitment to investing in the future of a safe Nigerian airspace by sharing our expertise, experience, and technical knowledge with NSIB.”

A Steering Committee, comprising representatives from NSIB and Aero Contractors, will oversee the implementation of the MoU.

Managing Director of Universal Aviation Group, Musa Adamu, welcomed the initiative, stating, “This partnership is a model for how regulatory bodies and industry players should collaborate to enhance Safety.”