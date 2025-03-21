Nigerian Army Denies Allegations of Invasion by Electricity Distribution Workers’ Association

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Nigerian Army (NA) has refuted allegations that its soldiers invaded the EKO Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) substation in Badagry.

The claims were made by the Chief Executive Officer of the Association of Nigeria Electricity Distributors (ANED) during an interview on Arise Television on March 18, 2025. The Army has described the report as misleading and an inaccurate representation of the events.

According to a statement issued by Lieutenant Colonel Olabisi Olalekan Ayeni, Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations for 81 Division, the Army deemed it necessary to set the record straight in the interest of the Nigerian public.

The statement clarified that the Badagry community, including Topo Barracks, had been experiencing a prolonged power outage for over a month. Despite repeated reassurances from EKEDC, the situation remained unresolved until power was restored on March 14, 2025, at approximately 12:30 AM.

However, shortly after the restoration, a power surge led to a fire outbreak in a facility within the barracks managed by EKEDC, causing panic among residents. Soldiers on duty immediately collaborated with EKEDC personnel to contain the situation, and the company’s technical staff were granted access to rectify the fault. The repair was completed by 2:30 AM.

The Nigerian Army acknowledged that a minor misunderstanding occurred between a soldier and an EKEDC staff member during the restoration process. However, the statement emphasized that the issue was swiftly and amicably resolved on the spot, and at no time did soldiers invade the EKEDC substation, nor were any company staff detained or abducted.

Furthermore, the Army asserted that the Commanding Officer of the unit has maintained a long-standing relationship with EKEDC’s leadership in Badagry, which remains intact. To ensure transparency, the officer immediately constituted a Board of Inquiry to investigate the fire incident.

Additionally, the Army expressed concern over the misleading visual footage aired repeatedly by Arise Television during the interview, stating that the video showed a completely unrelated incident involving troops who were not part of the Nigerian Army. The Army said this created a false narrative suggesting a confrontation between its personnel and EKEDC.

“As a responsible and reputable national institution, guided by extant statutory provisions of the constitution, the Nigerian Army takes human rights violations seriously and will not condone any form of misconduct against law-abiding citizens going about their legitimate duties,” the statement read.

The Nigerian Army reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining cordial relationships with its host communities and stakeholders while upholding its duty to protect Nigerian citizens.