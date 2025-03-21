Clerics Demand Openness in Resumed Trial of

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

As the trial of Nnamdi Kanu starts afresh today at a federal high court Abuja, a group of clerics has called for an open and fair trial of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The clerics, under the aegis of the Concerned Igbo Ministers Commission(CIMC), made the call in a statement signed by its International President, Rev Tony Uzo Anthony, urging the international community “to prevail on the Nigerian government” to ensure transparency in Kanu’s trial.

The trial is expected to start afresh before Justice James Omotosho, who was assigned to handle the case which was adjourned sine die on February 10, 2025 by the former trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako.

Kanu had practically compelled Justice Nyako to hands off his trial citing issues of jurisdiction as the judge had hitherto recused herself, in addition to the IPOB leader’s allegation of the judge’s bias against him.

However, the concerned clerics said that it has become imperative for the global community to take more than a cursory interest in the travails of the champion of Biafra self determination, saying that they should “ensure Kanu’s trial is conducted in the open and is seen to be fair and transparent.”

“We call on all nations and peoples of the world to pay attention to this case and demand a process that is fair, transparent, and respectful of the municipal laws and international obligations,” the clerics stated.

They emphasised that the resumed trial should be “in line with the laws of Nigeria and especially its Constitution, (as well as applicable) international laws.”

The group also stated that “outdated laws” should not be used to prosecute Kanu “as this would be against legal principles and a violation of the Constitution of Nigeria.”

It insisted that those involved in the trial should “uphold the rule of law and respect for human rights, which are the foundation of any democratic society.”

“The trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is a test of Nigeria’s commitment to justice and the rule of law,” the group said.

According to the concerned clerics, the upcoming trial of Kanu “has raised many questions and concerns as this case is of great public interest.”

They pointed out some “key legal issues” that were expected to arise from the fresh trial “so that everyone can understand what is at stake.”

The CIMC noted that Kanu is being tried on charges related to terrorism after the federal government abandoned treason and treasonable felony charges “after many years of maligning and peddling worthless charges all because they want to cripple his legitimate right to agitate for Biafra.”

“The fact remains that the way he was brought back to Nigeria – through kidnapping and state sponsored international banditry – has raised serious legal questions.

“The Supreme Court judgement that nullified the sound judgement of the Appeal Court that discharged him and referred the matter back to the high court, is now dead on arrival,” the clergy men said.

They argued that since “this case is restarting from scratch (de Novo), which means all previous proceedings are set aside, and the trial will begin anew.”

With the new development, the concerned clerics posed the question whether Nigeria can still go ahead to prosecute Nnamdi Kanu “for terrorism after breaking international laws.”

The group further stated that it would be interesting to know if the Nigeria’s Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act (TPPA) 2013 would be applicable in Kanu’s trial as TPPA 2022 has replaced the old law.

“The new law allows the government to continue using the old law for cases that started before the change (and) since (Kanu’s) case is restarting from scratch, courts have ruled that old laws cannot be used for new cases.”

“This means the government will not be able to rely on the old law to charge him(Kanu).”

The concerned clerics reminded all Nigerians that Kanu’s trial should concern them because “this case is not just about Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu; it is about the rule of law and the integrity of Nigeria’s justice system.”

“If the government can break its own laws and international treaties, it sets a dangerous precedent for how citizens are treated.

“A fair and transparent trial is essential to uphold justice and maintain public trust in the legal system,” the group said, adding that “together, we can ensure that justice is not only done but seen to be done.”