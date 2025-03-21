Beth Beauty Medical Spa Partners Mama Spade for Historic Journey across Six African Countries  

Precious Ugwuzor

Beth Beauty Medical Spa, a premier luxurious beauty and medical spa in Lagos, Nigeria, has partnered renowned female biker Omolewa Adesuyi, popularly known as Mama Spade, as she embarks on a historic journey through several African countries.

Termed an epic ‘Ride for African Unityʼ, Mama Spade will embark on an extraordinary motorbike journey from Lagos in Nigeria, through Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo, Angola, Namibia, and Cape Town in South Africa, covering approximately 7,000 kilometres in over five weeks.

In this partnership, a testament to Beth Beauty Medical Spa values, our highly skilled team of beauty and medical practitioners will ensure that Mama Spade is physically and mentally prepared for this challenging journey across 25 cities in seven African countries.

Adenike Adebagbo, CEO and Director of Beth Beauty Medical Spa, said the spa outfit was supporting Mama Spade in this epic journey to ensure that her body and mind remain in perfect shape during what is expected to be an exciting ride for African unity.

“At Beth Beauty Medical Spa, we celebrate strength, resilience, and the pursuit of dreams. Our partnership with Mama Spade as she journeys across Africa is a testament to our commitment to empowering individuals who break boundaries and redefine possibilities.

“The ‘Ride for African Unityʼ initiative is both timely and inspiring, as it aligns with the growing call for a borderless continent through the African Continental Free Trade Agreement AfCFTA. We are honored to support a cause that champions unity, collaboration, and the breaking down of barriers that have long hindered African businesses and communities.

“Together, the Beth Beauty Medical Spa and Mama Spade partnerhip will pave the way for a more connected and prosperous Africa. We are proud to support her historic ‘Ride for African Unityʼ, and look forward to cheering her on every step of the way,ˮ Adebagbo said.

With an impressive online community of over 100,000 followers, cultivated through years of biker adventures across African communities, Mama Spade is well-positioned to advocate for the ease of cross-border exploration in Africa. She aims to reshape the narrative of a fragmented continent, repositioning Africa as a prime destination for tourism and business.

