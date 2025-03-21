Benin Cheetahs Go Top of Group C, Held in Zimbabwe 

The Cheetahs of Benin Republic, under the tutelage of former Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, are the temporary leaders of the Super Eagles World Cup qualifying Group C after they were held to a 2-2 draw by hosts Zimbabwe yesterday.

Benin now on eight points from five matches have temporarily leapfrog Rwanda on seven points while South Africa who are playing Lesotho this evening are on same seven points. Both Nigeria and Zimbabwe now have three points each ahead of Eagles clash with Rwanda this evening in Kigali.

Benin raced into a 2-0 after goals by skipper Steve Mounie after 12 minutes and a second by Dokou.

However, the Warriors of Zimbabwe fought back to draw level after goals by Munetsi and Knowledge Musona.

Benin thus failed to halt an unwanted record of having not won on their away travels in three years.