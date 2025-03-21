  • Friday, 21st March, 2025

Benin Cheetahs Go Top of Group C, Held in Zimbabwe 

Sport | 1 hour ago

The Cheetahs of Benin Republic, under the tutelage of former Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, are the temporary  leaders of the Super Eagles World Cup qualifying Group C after they were held to a 2-2 draw by hosts Zimbabwe yesterday. 

Benin now on  eight points from five matches have temporarily leapfrog Rwanda on seven points while South Africa who are playing Lesotho this evening are on same seven points. Both Nigeria and Zimbabwe now  have three points each ahead of Eagles clash with Rwanda this evening in Kigali.

Benin raced into a 2-0 after goals by skipper Steve Mounie after 12 minutes and a second by Dokou.

However, the Warriors of Zimbabwe fought back to draw level after goals by Munetsi and Knowledge Musona.

Benin thus failed to halt an unwanted record of having not won on their away travels in three years.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.