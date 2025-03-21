Anambra: LP Guber Aspirant, Nwosu, Denies Stepping Down for Moghalu

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

An aspirant of Labour Party(LP) in the Anambra State 2025 governorship election, Mr. John Nwosu, has denied rumours making the round that he has stepped down for another aspirant of the party, Mr George Moghalu.

A press statement by the Director-General of John Nwosu Campaign organisation, Hon Ben Chuks Nwosu, which was made available to journalists in Awka, stated that there is no truth in the rumour.

Part of the statement read: “The attention of the John Chuma Nwosu Campaign Organisation has be drawn to the scurrilous rumour making the rounds that John C. Nwosu, the leading Labour Aspirant for the 2025 Governorship has stepped down for Chief George Moghalu, another LP aspirant. This is a lie of enormous proportion.

“John Chuma Nwosu is set for the 5 April, 2025 party primaries. The Labour Party delegates will decide who will be the party’s candidate. Party nomination cannot be won through lies, subterfuge and mischievous fake news.”

He said that the aspirant, Mr John Nwosu just returned his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms, which he purchased and filled just the previous day at the Labour Party National Secretariat in Abuja, and that the issue of stepping down never arose.

He insisted that his principal is very much in the race, while urging party faithful to disregard such distractive misinformation.