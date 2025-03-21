  • Friday, 21st March, 2025

Air Peace Rewards Five Winners at Silverbird Awards

Business | 13 minutes ago

Air Peace, Nigeria’s foremost airline has demonstrated its commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) by conducting a raffle draw at the Silverbird Man of the Year 2024 Awards. 

Five lucky winners emerged from the draw, reinforcing Air Peace’s dedication to enriching lives, supporting businesses, and connecting people with boundless opportunities.

The raffle draw, a highlight of the event, saw AbodedeSamuel Opeyemi, Comfort Bassey, and Folajimi Olayinka Oduyebo win return economy tickets to any of Air Peace’s domestic destinations, while Osuagwu Divine Nwamarachiand Eremu Precious Tosan struck gold with economy return tickets to London, thus providing them with seamless travel experiences across Air Peace’s extensive route network. Theinitiative aligns with the airline’s unwavering mission to make air travel more accessible while empowering individuals and businesses to reach their full potential.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman and CEO of Air Peace, Dr. Allen Onyema emphasised the airline’s role in driving socio-economic development through its robust CSR initiatives. 

“At Air Peace, we believe that aviation is more than just transportation; it is a bridge to opportunities, a catalyst for economic growth, and a tool for empowerment. We are committed to supporting individuals and businesses by connecting dreams with possibilities,” he stated.

Air Peace continues to set the benchmark for excellence in the aviation industry, not only by providing world-class services but also by actively contributing to community development. The airline has consistently championed social causes, supported job creation, and enhanced economic integration within Nigeria and beyond.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.