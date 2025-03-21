Air Peace Rewards Five Winners at Silverbird Awards

Air Peace, Nigeria’s foremost airline has demonstrated its commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) by conducting a raffle draw at the Silverbird Man of the Year 2024 Awards.

Five lucky winners emerged from the draw, reinforcing Air Peace’s dedication to enriching lives, supporting businesses, and connecting people with boundless opportunities.

The raffle draw, a highlight of the event, saw AbodedeSamuel Opeyemi, Comfort Bassey, and Folajimi Olayinka Oduyebo win return economy tickets to any of Air Peace’s domestic destinations, while Osuagwu Divine Nwamarachiand Eremu Precious Tosan struck gold with economy return tickets to London, thus providing them with seamless travel experiences across Air Peace’s extensive route network. Theinitiative aligns with the airline’s unwavering mission to make air travel more accessible while empowering individuals and businesses to reach their full potential.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman and CEO of Air Peace, Dr. Allen Onyema emphasised the airline’s role in driving socio-economic development through its robust CSR initiatives.

“At Air Peace, we believe that aviation is more than just transportation; it is a bridge to opportunities, a catalyst for economic growth, and a tool for empowerment. We are committed to supporting individuals and businesses by connecting dreams with possibilities,” he stated.

Air Peace continues to set the benchmark for excellence in the aviation industry, not only by providing world-class services but also by actively contributing to community development. The airline has consistently championed social causes, supported job creation, and enhanced economic integration within Nigeria and beyond.