Uzodimma Decries Security Challenges in Imo West Zone

Tony Icheku in Owerri

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has decried the significant security challenges facing Imo West senatorial district or Orlu zone, which have led to the destruction of many public assets and stagnation of socio-economic activities in the area.

The governor, speaking during a tour of some ongoing state projects in the zone, affirmed that security has become relatively stable and the current period marks a time of extensive construction in the area, reiterating that what is going on currently in the state is an infrastructural revolution aimed at repositioning Imo State for sustainable socio-economic development

“We have a pack of multiple constructions and road projects to recover the economy of the zone and also to recover life for our people in this area”, he said, stressing his resolve to impact positively on the lives and wellbeing of Imo people.

“Governance is all about evidence of what you have put in place to make life more meaningful for the people. With the available scarce resources of the people, we will do our best to earn and justify the confidence they have in us”, he said.

Some of the projects inspected include: the already completed Mgbidi-Omuma-Okporo road; The Orlu township road stretching from Banana junction (Amaifeke)-Umuna-Eziachi- Anara; the reconstructed Legislative Chamber for Orlu Local Government Council; and the Traditional Rulers Council Hall, both of which were destroyed in the wake of insurgence in the state.

Uzodimma equally inspected the ongoing Imo State Government House Annex at Eziachi, Orlu, and also inspected the Kidney Transplant Centre, at the Imo State University Teaching Hospital Umuna, Orlu and the completed Oxygen Plant as well as the various departments and wards of the hospital, during which he took the initiative to offset the medical bills of all patients in the Male Surgical Ward and that of others running into millions of Naira

At the Orlu-Mgbee-Akokwa-Uga road ravaged by erosion and which is currently under construction, the governor praised the quality and techniques deployed by the construction company, describing the work ethics and technology deployed to handle the construction as topnotch.