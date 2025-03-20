Truck Tragedy: Anambra CP, FRSC to  Collaborate to Stop Accidents

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, yesterday met with truck drivers in the state to forestall frequent incidences of road crash, which has led to loss of lives.

The commissioner told the drivers that henceforth, the police in the state will collaborate with the Federal Road Safety Commission to ensure strict adherence to guidelines that will forestall future occurrence.

The meeting was held as a result of a truck tragedy that killed about six persons in Onitsha last weekend.

A statement issued by the state Police Command’s spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the commissioner pointed out various ways that it would do the job.

He said: “The Commissioner of Police Anambra State, Ikioye Orutugu, is taking proactive measures to prevent future truck accidents in the State.

“The CP March 19, 2025, in his office in Awka interacted with the Truck Union members. The CP stated that the Police, Federal Road Safety Corps, and other relevant agencies are to collaborate and implement necessary cautionary measures for the drivers and owners of trucks.

“What we will do is to conduct risk assessments, identify potential hazards and take steps to minimise them. Also, have regular vehicle inspections, by ensuring that trucks are in good working condition to prevent accidents caused by mechanical failure, and provide safety training, educate drivers on safe driving practices and the importance of adhering to traffic regulations.”

The CP noted that the meeting became necessary, following reports of truck accidents in recent times, especially on March 15, 2025, by 9p.m. at the Upper Iweka axis of Onitsha.

The accident claimed the lives of six persons and left a few others with various degrees of injury. Eyewitness accounts revealed that the accident occurred as a result of loss of control of a truck that rammed into pedestrians, two tricycles and a commercial bus loaded with passengers.

The meeting also had in attendance the Commander Federal Road Safety Corps Anambra State, JN Alexander; the management of the Police Command, some tipper drivers/owners, the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of 29 Squadron of Mobile Police Base, and some divisional Police Officers in the Command.