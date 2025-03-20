Renowned Author, Akintunde, Empowers Young Minds through Creative Education

Funmi Ogundare

An author and founder of DT-Lighthouse Academy, Opeyemi Akintunde, is making waves in the world of creative media with a focus on social change.

Known for her work as an author of 36 novels and producer of nearly 100 films, Akintunde has dedicated her career to addressing pressing social issues through faith-based lens.

While her impressive body of work speaks volumes, it is her ability to deeply impact lives that truly sets her apart.

“In the media, what I really want to achieve is credibility in terms of what I do,” Akintunde stated.

Despite being a Mass Communication graduate, she has remained a relatively low-key figure, preferring to let her work speak for itself rather than seeking media attention.

“I’ve been more about impact. Let me just be doing my thing, not really letting the world see what I do,” she noted, emphasising that credibility, rather than fame, has always been her focus.

She recalled her journey into the world of media, saying that it was fuelled by a lifelong passion for storytelling.

According to her, “As a child, I dreamt of using the written word to make a difference, but as I grew older, I realised that filmmaking could also serve as a powerful tool for both entertainment and social change.

“I love to write, I love to make movies, anything about media, but I’m more of a social impact and preaching the gospel through my media works.”

Through her novels and films, Akintunde noted that she had tackled a wide range of sensitive topics, from rape and marital issues to the complexities of faith.

One of her most notable works, ‘Maggi Shoe’, delves into the struggles of a pastor’s wife caught in a turbulent marriage.

The story, later adapted into a film, captured the tension between faith and personal identity. The film was set to tour the UK before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, marking a high point in her career.

Other books she has written include ‘When God is silence’, ‘ Unhealed’, ‘Tainted Hearts’, and ‘The Shenanigans’, among others.

However, Akintunde’s work is not limited to just writing and film production, she is also deeply committed to shaping the next generation of creatives.

Through the Lighthouse Academy, which she founded, the author said she has mentored nearly 3,000 young people, teaching them the art of storytelling, filmmaking and other creative disciplines.

“The academy serves children as young as five, offering them the tools to succeed in media and beyond. Many of my students have gone on to create their own films, write books, and establish their own presence in the media industry,” she said.

The heart of Akintunde’s mission lies in her dedication to education and the development of creative minds.

“We teach them cinematography, editing, writing, directing,” she stated, noting that some of her students are already producing YouTube videos and creating their own content.

“My prayer is that, hopefully in the nearest future, I would have an art-based secondary school like they do abroad, where kids can study music, dance and theatre from an early age,” she stated.