Promoting Literary Excellence, Cultural Heritage at CBAAC’s Festival of African Literature

Chiemelie Ezeobi

In a world where African literature is constantly evolving, the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC) hosted a landmark Festival of African Literature, Poetry, Drama, and Prose, bringing together some of the brightest minds in storytelling, academia, and the arts.

The two-day event, held on 29th and 30th January 2025 at the Pavilion International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja, was not just a festival for the writers, poets, scholars, and culture enthusiasts in attendance, but a bold statement—African literature is thriving, and its stories matter more than ever.

Promoting African Literary Excellence, Cultural Heritage

Hon. Aisha Adamu Augie, the CBAAC Director-General, in her speech, underscored the festival’s significance in promoting African literary excellence and cultural heritage.

“This festival is a celebration of who we are as Africans—our stories, our voices, our heritage. Literature is more than words on a page; it is the bridge between our past, present, and future. The conversations we’ve had here will shape the narratives of generations to come,” she said.

She also emphasised the need for sustained support for African writers and publishers, calling on institutions, government bodies, and private sector stakeholders to invest in the literary arts. She stressed that African literature must not only be preserved but also expanded to reach global audiences on African terms.

At the heart of the festival was the keynote address by Professor Mabel Evwierhoma (FNAL) from the University of Abuja, who delivered a thought-provoking lecture on “Re-imagining the Future of African Literature in the Age of Tech.” She challenged attendees to consider how digital advancements are reshaping literary traditions, questioning whether technology is a force of preservation or erasure for African storytelling.

The Power of Language and Storytelling

A major theme throughout the festival was language—how it defines identity and carries the weight of history. The panel discussion “Found in Translations: Writing in Indigenous Languages” explored the struggles and triumphs of African authors who choose to write in their mother tongues. Khalifa Isah, Baseball Babale, and Samin Yunusa engaged in a passionate debate, with moderator Ibrahim Sheme guiding the conversation.

One panellist remarked, “Every language lost is a worldview erased.” The discussion emphasised the urgency of preserving indigenous languages in literature, a sentiment echoed by many festival participants.

Another standout discussion was “From Africa to the World: Why Our Stories Matter,” which tackled the long-standing issue of Western appropriation of African narratives.

Richard Ali, Deborah Johnson, and Umayamah Abdullahi shared personal experiences of seeing African stories repackaged through a Eurocentric lens. Abdullahi Denna, who moderated the session, posed a poignant question: “Who has the right to tell our stories?”

A Visual and Literary Feast

Beyond the discussions, the festival brought literature to life in visually stunning ways. The art exhibition and walk tour, in collaboration with the National Gallery of Arts, showcased vibrant African paintings, sculptures, and installations, creating an immersive storytelling experience beyond words.

Another festival highlight was the poetry slam and literary competition, where young poets and writers from across Nigeria and beyond competed, performing electrifying pieces that tackled themes of heritage, resilience, and social justice.

Breaking Barriers: Women in Publishing

The festival concluded with a powerful conversation on women’s representation in the literary world. Moderated by Eugenia Abu, the “Women in Publishing” panel featured Hadiza el-Rufai, Salamatu Sule, Amina Al-Hassan, and Juliana Imam—all trailblazers in their own right.

Their discussion highlighted the structural barriers that women face in the publishing industry, from unequal opportunities to gender bias in storytelling themes. Yet, the conversation was not one of despair but of resilience. As one panellist put it, “African women have always been storytellers. It’s time the world listens.”

A Resounding Success

The CBAAC Festival of African Literature was more than an event—it was a testament to the power of storytelling in preserving identity, sparking dialogue, and shaping the future. As the festival came to a close, attendees left not just with books in hand but with a renewed sense of purpose: to keep African stories alive, to ensure they are told by Africans, for Africans, and for the world.

With the overwhelming success of this year’s edition, one thing is certain—the future of African literature is bright, bold, and undeniably African.