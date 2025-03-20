Kaduna Govt Restates Commitment to Deepening Broadband Penetration

John Shiklam in Kaduna





The Kaduna state government yesterday said it was deepening broadband penetration and other infrastructure in order to make the state a major Information Technology hub of ideas and innovations.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, said this in Kaduna at the Arewa-Ladies-4-Tech Alumni Hangout.

She said the recent award given to Governor Sani Uba, by the National Broadband Alliance of Nigeria (NBAN) for pioneering broadband friendly policies was a testament to the commitment of the governor in boosting the sector.

‘’Only a few weeks ago, our governor and state received the Broadband Infrastructure Excellence Award for pioneering broadband friendly policies from NBAN. The digital revolution is no longer a distant dream; it is our current reality, and it is a reality that we must embrace wholeheartedly,’’ she said.

The deputy governor commended ArewaLadies4Tech partners for empowering women in technology.

“Your determination and resilience are not only transforming individual lives but are also significantly contributing to the technological advancement of Kaduna State and Nigeria as a whole”, she said.

Balarabe further said Kaduna state was also striving to promote women empowerment and gender equality, noting that women play a vital role in driving economic growth and development.

According to her, Sani’s administration is committed to providing women with the necessary support and resources that will enable them to succeed.

‘’We are committed to providing the necessary resources, infrastructure, and policies that will facilitate innovation, inclusive growth, and global competitiveness,’’ she added.

In her opening remarks, the Commissioner of Business Innovation and Technology, Mrs. Patience Fakai, said the event wa not just the celebration of the over 5,000 participants that benefited from the ArewaLadies4Tech Project, but the collective progress in advancing technology and innovation in Kaduna state.

The Commissioner commended the Data Science Nigeria (DSN) and Google.org for making the ArewaLadies4Tech initiative possible and commended all other stakeholders that are empowering women in technology.

‘’Your commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and inclusivity is ground breaking and immensely vital for our society’s advancement. You are not only shaping the future of technology but also inspiring countless young women to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM),’’ she said .

Fakai pointed out that technology is now the cornerstone of economic development and social transformation, stressing that the governor ‘’has been very deliberate in tech-inclusion, especially as it concerns women.’’