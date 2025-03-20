  • Thursday, 20th March, 2025

House Approves Tinubu’s Request For State Of Emergency In Rivers 

Juliet Akoje in Abuja 

The House of Representatives has approved President Bola Tinubu’s request to impose a state of emergency in Rivers State. 

However, the lawmakers introduced an amendment allowing for a flexible review of the emergency rule.

Rather than adhering strictly to the six-month duration stated in the proclamation, the House resolved that the emergency can be reassessed and potentially lifted at any time if the situation improves.

The amendment was proposed by the Minority Whip, Hon. Ali Isa JC, who emphasized that once there are signs of resolution to the crisis, the president should reconsider the emergency measures in the state.

