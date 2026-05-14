NIMC Launches Initiative to Enhance Customer Experience

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has introduced two new digital customer support channels aimed at improving accessibility, responsiveness, and service delivery for Nigerians and legal residents seeking assistance with National Identification Number (NIN) related enquiries.

As part of ongoing reforms and digital transformation initiatives under the leadership of the DG/CEO, Abisoye Coker-Odusote, the commission has launched a Live Chat feature on its official website and an official WhatsApp support platform to provide Nigerians and legal residents with faster, more convenient, and real-time access to support services.

In a statement, signed by the Head of Corporate Communications Unit at NIMC, Dr. Kayode Adegoke, the commission said the initiative reflected its commitment to service innovation, citizen-centered engagement, and efficient identity management service delivery in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, aimed at improving public sector efficiency and enhancing access to government services through technology-driven solutions.

“The newly introduced platforms are designed to provide prompt responses to enquiries, real-time guidance, and improved customer interaction from anywhere and at any time, reducing the need for physical visits while enhancing user experience and operational efficiency,”he said.