Ecobank, Others Commit $3bn to  Drive Vision of Africa-France Impact Coalition

Kayode Tokede

Building on a proven track record across 34 African markets, Ecobank Group has said it will partner with Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), including Proparco, to deploy this $3 billion commitment.

“By expanding access to competitive trade finance, the funds will directly fuel the core engines of Africa’s real economy: agribusiness, manufacturing, and general commerce. This strategic deployment is designed to accelerate the structural transformation of the continent, anchoring future growth in sustainable industrialization, resilient infrastructure, and human capital.

By strengthening liquidity, providing guarantees, and deploying specialized trade instruments, Ecobank will help African businesses secure essential inputs, access new markets, and build resilience within increasingly complex global supply chains,” Ecobank said in a statement.

CEO, Ecobank Group. Jeremy Awori said, “The Africa-France Impact Coalition marks a fundamental shift toward shared sovereignty and integrated supply chains, and we are proud to drive this vision.”

He added that, “Africa is rising and trading. By leveraging our Paris banking hub and partnerships with DFIs like Proparco, we are connecting African opportunities with global capital. This initiative is more than a financial commitment, it is a catalyst for trade, investment and talent – the pillars of Africa’s next decade”.

This $3 billion commitment signals strong confidence in Africa’s capacity to industrialize, scale production, and participate as a highly competitive partner in global trade, strongly aligning with the moment of intra-Africa trade acceleration.

Central to this pledge is EBISA, Ecobank’s Paris-based hub, which serves as the critical gateway connecting African enterprises with international markets. EBISA will anchor the cross-border flows that drive both investment and trade, facilitating the “Made in Africa” and “Co-Made in Africa and France” ecosystems.

“By focusing not just on capital, but on the entrepreneurs, small business owners, youth innovators, and women-led enterprises that drive the continent forward, Ecobank will deliver measurable impact across five priority dimensions: support sustainable development across Ecobank’s expansive footprint; enhance market access for SMEs and large corporate entities; deepen integration into regional and global value chains; empower women and youth-led businesses and strengthen economic resilience and long-term value creation. Through strategic collaborations spanning trade, investment and talent, Ecobank Group and its partners in the AFIC are moving the continent forward with confidence, purpose, and impact,” it said.