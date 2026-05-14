VDT, Others Back Girls in ICT Day Campaign

The 2026 edition of the International Girls in ICT Day campaign being organised by eBusiness Life Communication Limited, has received support from telecommunications companies like MTN, VDT, Zoracom, among others.

The event, which is slated to hold in Lagos, is part of an annual campaign initiated by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) to sensitise and encourage young women and girls to delve into ICT and related careers, which are seen to have been dominated by the male gender. Themed: ‘AI For Development: Girls Shaping The Digital Future’, the campaign seeks to raise awareness among girls and women in ICT related careers.

According to the CEO of eBusiness Life Communication Limited and convener of the event, Mrs. Ufuoma Emuophedaro, the annual event underscores the important role women are meant to play in the future of innovative technology.

While appreciating the companies and institutions that have supported

the campaign over the years, Emuophedaro called on other forward-looking organizations to join hands with eBusiness Life to sensitise young girls on the need to strategically position themselves for the careers of the future by latching on to the provisions of technology today.