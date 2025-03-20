Active Data Internet Subscribers Hit 142m as GSM Subscriptions Maintain Market Lead

Emma Okonji

The latest statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has revealed that the total number of active data internet users across the networks of all internet service providers utilising different technologies like GSM, Fixed Wired, Wireless and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), reached 142,161,409 as at January 2025, with GSM technology maintaining the market lead with 141,655,587, followed by Wireless technology with 285,702 and VoIP with 206,067.

The statistics, which THISDAY obtained from the official website of the NCC, also showed that only 14,053 persons subscribed to Fixed Wired technology for their internet usage as at January 2025, which is the least among other listed technologies currently being subscribed to by data internet subscribers in Nigeria.

The NCC numbers however showed that no data internet subscriber currently subscribes to the Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) technology, which used to be highly subscribed, an indication that new technologies have long overtaken it.

According to the statistics, as at August 2024, the total number of subscribers utilising mobile GSM technology for their internet usage, was 130 million. The figure however increased to 132 million in September 2024, with a further increase to 134 million in October 2024. It further increased to 136 million in November 2024, with another increase to 138 million in December 2024, before reaching 141 million in January 2025.

The Wireless technology, which is next, had a total of 285,702 subscribers utilising the technology as at August 2024, and maintained that number of subscribers for data internet from August 2024 to January 2025, according to NCC statistics.

The total number of subscribers utilising the VoIP technology as at August 2024, was 199,960, and the figure grew to 205,634 in September 2024. It further increased to 212, 071 in October 2024, but dropped slightly to 210,364 in November 2024, with a further drop to 208,565 in December 2024, before dropping again to 206,067 in January 2025.

For the Fixed Wired technology, the total number of subscribers utilising it for internet connectivity, was 8,680 in August 2024, with an increase of subscriber number to 9,453 in September 2024, with a further increase to 10,661 in October 2024. The figure in the number subscribers utilising the Fixed Wired technology, increased again to 11,739 in November 2024, with a further increase to 12,869 in December 2024, before reaching 14,053 in January 2025.

According to the statistics, as at August 2024, the total number of active data internet subscribers utilising the GSM, Fixed Wired, Wireless and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), was 131 million, which increased to 132 million and 134 million in September and October 2024 respectively. The figure increased again to 136 million in November 2024, with a further increase to 139 million in December 2024, before reaching 142 million in January 2025, the NCC statistics further revealed.

Giving reason why GSM technology has maintained the market lead for mobile data internet subscriptions, the Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, told THISDAY that, “the GSM technology is faster to deploy, coupled with the fact that more subscribers prefer to browse the internet with their mobile devices, while on the move,” a development, he said, led to the wide spread adoption of mobile data internet service in Nigeria.

Adebayo also said the CDMA technology became obsolete with the emergence of GSM technology, adding that technology is fast evolving.