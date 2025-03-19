Tinubu Meets Rivers Sole Administrator in State House

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is meeting with the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), at the State House, Abuja.

Ibas, a former Chief of Naval Staff, arrived at the State House at 12:50 pm for the meeting, a day after the president imposed six-month emergency measures in the oil-rich state.

President Tinubu in a nationwide broadcast appointed Ibas on Tuesday evening to run the affairs of Rivers State after declaring a state of emergency on the state following the escalation of the political crisis there.

As part of the measures, the President suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the state’s House of Assembly for an initial period of six months.

In their place, President Tinubu appointed Vice Admiral Ibas as sole administrator, with a mandate to oversee governance but not to enact new laws.

The President, however, stressed that the state judiciary would continue to function independently.