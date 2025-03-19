Police Arrest Six Kidnap Suspects, Recover Cash, Arms in Rivers

. Arrest motorcyclists supplying food to kidnappers in Ondo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City and Fidelis David in Akure

Operatives of Edo State Police Command said they arrested six suspected kidnappers, recovered cash suspected to be proceeds from kidnapping activities, arms and ammunition.

Similarly, Ondo State Police command has arrested two motorcyclists (Okada riders) for allegedly supplying food items to kidnappers in their hideouts across the state.

The Edo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Moses Yamu, disclosed this in a statement yesterday, saying the arrests and recoveries were made from several places in parts of Edo North which has experienced violent kidnappings and killings in the last three weeks.

The statement read: “On 16/03/2024 at about 0430hrs, operatives of the Agbede Police Division alongside vigilance personnel, while on stop and search in Aviele along Abumere by power line, intercepted and arrested three suspects namely; Jamilu Idris 20yrs, Usman Shuaibu 24yrs and Yahuza Usman 20yrs.

“Upon search, one English made beretta pistol, one dagger, and an Infinix phone were recovered from the suspects.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects are part of a syndicate responsible for kidnapping and armed robbery, including snatching of motorcycles in that axis of the state.

“Investigation continues with a view to arrest other members of the syndicate.”

The statement also revealed that “On 16/03/2025 at about 2210hrs, operatives of the Auchi Division, in collaboration with the Vigilante on routine stop and search at UBA junction Auchi, intercepted two young men.

“The young men who took to their heels on sighting the Police, were given a hot chase, and one Adamu Usman of Hausa Quarters was arrested while his accomplice escaped.

“On the spot search led to the recovery of a cash sum of N1,345,100 believed to be proceeds of kidnapping, five micro Sim cards, one machete, one dagger, two phones and a pack of cigarettes.

“During preliminary investigation, two additional suspects namely Iliyasu Abubakar 19yrs and Safiyanu Mohammed 20yrs were arrested, while one of the Sim cards was discovered to belong to one Ajibola Sunday of Igbirra camp in Auchi.

“When Ajibola Sunday was contacted and invited to the station, he identified the suspect as being part of the eight man gang that kidnapped him and his mother- in-law on 11/03/2025 and their relations had to part with the sum of N10,000,000 to secure their release.

“The Commissioner of Police Edo State Police Command Betty Otimenyin, wishes to assure the public of the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property, and to bringing perpetrators of crime to justice.”

Meanwhile, Ondo State Police command has arrested two motorcyclists (Okada riders) for allegedly supplying food items to kidnappers in their hideouts across the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Wilfred Afolabi, while briefing journalists on its activities at the command headquarters in Akure said the suspects are among the 13 arrested by police in the last few weeks for terrorising the state.

Particularly, Afolabi said the arrest of the suspects and their collaborators marked a significant victory in the fight against kidnapping and part of ongoing efforts to rid the state of criminal elements.

His words: “On the 22nd of February, 2025, the Police (Special Squad) through the use of technical support arrested Komolafe Sunday, 39, a.k.aVeego. During interrogation, he confessed to be a motorcyclist who helps the kidnappers to get food for their victims while in custody and received money base on the number of people kidnapped.”

While noting that the suspect serves as spy to inform them of movements along the road, he noted that he led the Police to Akunu-Akoko and two suspects Umaru Abubakar Sanda and Yusuf Ahmadu were arrested.

“Umaru Abubakar confessed to be the one who guard victims in the forest when they were brought to base. Further interrogation led to the arrest of LekanTemitope a.k.a legelege who is also a motorcyclist that works for the kidnappers.”

In the same vein, Afolabi said on 14th of March, 2025, the Police through coordinated intelligence led Policing arrested the duo of Ridwan Salisu, 45 and Umar Isyaku, 19, at Ipele in connection with a case of kidnapping.

“The sum of N3,614,000.00) was found in possession of the duo. Salisu claimed the money was for POS. Investigation is ongoing to confirm if the money is a proceed of ransom paid by victims.”

The Police Commissioner assured the people of Ondo State that the police were more determined than ever to flush out criminals from the state.

“On the 24th of February, 2025, joint effort of the Police and local Vigilance at Owo led to the arrest of one Abdullahi Mallam, 21, he could not give satisfactory account of what he was doing in the bush alone without being a normad or having any reason to be in there. Further investigation revealed that he is one of the suspect on the run who is part of the syndicate of Ibrahim Dan Alh Umaru who was arrested earlier in the year and his name has reoccurred in kidnapping related cases.”

On cultism, the commissioner said the Command organised coordinated raids of areas in Ondo town through the Special Anti-Cultism Squad where the team busted various hideouts leading to the arrest of four suspects.

“Awosika Babajide, 28, (Eiye Cult); Michael Peter, 18, (Eiye Cult); Kunle Akinwande, 28, (AvehCult); Akintemi Akinwunmiju, 30, (AvehCult). They all confessed to being a member of the cult group indicated against their names.

“For vandalism, he explained: “On 14th of March, 2025 Samuel Friday was caught by members of the public vandalizing transformer along Ilu-Abo, Ogbese area of Ondo State and handed him over to the Police. During interrogation, he confessed to have been vandalising electrical transformer since 2016 and that he has been jailed three times before he was finally released in 2018.”

“He, however, confessed that he do sell stolen electrical cables removed from uncompleted/abandoned buildings to one Alhaji Abubakar A.k.a Abu Shisha and one Alhaji SheuSabo residing in Akure, Ondo State. Efforts is ongoing to arrest the receivers.

“Also, on Monday, March 18, 2025, midnight patrol team at Adinlewa apprehended one Iyanu John (male), a suspect whose specialty is in stealing and destruction of public infrastructure. The suspect was caught in possession of two stolen solar panels and was immediately taken into custody.”

He added that investigation is ongoing, and the suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation.