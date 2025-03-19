Nursing Mother, Mad Man among Those Set Free in A’Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo

A nursing mother and a mad man, were among 55 inmates set free in Akwà lbom State weekend.

The Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State, Justice Ekaette Fabian Obot, said those released in the Four Correctional Centres of Ikot Abasi, Eket, Ikot-Ekpene and Uyo were to decongest the Correctional Centers in the state.

A statement issued in Uyo stressed that “part of those released were a nursing mother who gave birth in custody and a mentally deranged person.”

Justice Obot ordered the welfare unit of the Correctional Centre to trace the family of the mad man, Daniel Bassey Ukpong, so that he would be handed over to them for proper medical treatment.

The statement stressed that out of the 55 freed inmates, 18 were released on health grounds for sickness which ranged from leprosy, tuberculosis, kidney failure, HIV/AIDs, among others.

“The jail delivery exercise, held for three days, was aimed to decongest Correctional Centers and offer a second chance to deserving inmates who have demonstrated signs of rehabilitation while in custody.

”The Chief Judge meticulously reviewed each case files of the inmates during the special sessions observed that most of them had committed minor offences and spent more time in custody than the required sentence if found guilty of the crimes.

”She hence granted clemency to individuals whose trials were stalled or who have been held longer than their prospective sentences,” he stated.

Obot also released some on compassionate and health grounds, while others were released due to a lack of diligent prosecution.

His Lordship also released inmates with missing case files and others based on their progress, remorse, and dedication to self-improvement.

Obot, however, observed that most of the inmates freed had spent between two and eight years in prison custody for minor offences without trial or charges, adding that their continuous detention without being taken to courts was a breach of their rights and a clog in the wheel of justice.

The Chief Judge lamented the number of missing case files while the accused remained in custody.

She charged prosecutors with the need to ensure that no one is denied justice and not infringe on their fundamental human rights.

The Chief Judge also urged the inmates set free to be of good behaviour and avoid anything that would bring them back to the correctional service.

Speaking on the slow pace of Justice delivery, Justice Obot blamed the Directorate of Police Prosecution (DPP), for having too many unattended cases and urged them to up their game and clear their table before her next visit.

She also decried the issue of missing files, and charged the Officer in Charge of Legal matters to take the concern she raised seriously.

Standing before the Chief Judge, Blessing Iniobong George, a mother of three currently nursing a two-month-old infant, narrated how she was arrested while pregnant on allegation of child theft which she was innocent of.

She said during the vigil of her late father-in-law, she was very weak having worked tirelessly with other women, adding that she slept off in a mat alongside other women around.

According to her, in the morning, one of the women said she lay her baby beside her and the baby got lost.

Blessing explained that the woman accused her of stealing her baby and all the entreaties from people fell on deaf ears as the woman got her arrested and asked her to produce her lost child or perish in jail.

Also, two siblings, Udeme Edet Etim and Unyime Edet Etim, who were released, narrated how their elder brother locked them up for five years on accusations of conspiracy and stealing.

“We have been having issues with our elder brother and one day he called the police.

“We were arrested, detained and later bright to prison since 2020 and they said we conspired to steal. Since that time we have been here and have not gone to court,” they narrated.

From Eket custodial centre, one Friday Nkereuwem, who spent over two years in custody, told the Chief Judge how he was arrested by the father of a girl he got pregnant and wanted to marry, on the claims that he abducted his daughter.

According to him, ‘My Lord, I am in prison because of the girl I love. The girl was pregnant for me and when she gave birth to our baby, I was very happy and out of excitement, I took her and the child to Calabar to introduce to my parents, and explain to them what transpired.

“When we later came back to Akwa Ibom, my in-law arrested me that I abducted her daughter and that was how I came here.”

Justice Fabian-Obot urged the released inmates to turn a new leaf and shun all acts that might bring them back to the custodial centre.

In their remarks, the Officers In charge welcomed His Lordship at their facilities and expressed appreciation for the visit and decision to release the inmates.

”They acknowledged the positive impact this action will have on the correctional system and highlighted the challenges they encounter in facility management.

”The Controller of Corrections, Akwa Ibom State Command, Frank Okonkwo, praised Justice Ekaette Fabian Obot for her dedication to justice and efforts to ensure equitable treatment for all individuals, including those in correctional facilities.

“This compassionate move is expected to benefit not only the released inmates but also enhance the rehabilitation and reintegration process within the correctional system,” he stated.