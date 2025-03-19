Mr Norbert E. Chukwumah: Highlighting Nigeria Machine Tools Ltd’s 45 Years of Industrial Excellence, Innovation

Nigeria Machine Tools Limited (NMTL) stands as a pillar of Nigeria’s industrial development, with a legacy spanning over four decades. Established in 1980, the company has evolved from a government-managed entity into a leading private-sector manufacturer, supplying critical components for the oil and gas, construction, and energy industries. NMTL’s journey has been marked by resilience, innovation, and a commitment to excellence—overcoming early challenges to establish itself as a key player in Nigeria’s industrial landscape. In this interview, the Executive Vice Chairman, Norbert E. Chukwumah, share NMTL’s transformation from its early days of government stewardship to its privatisation in 2007 and subsequent expansion under the Quinn McGrath Group. From its pioneering role in local manufacturing, to contributions to major infrastructure projects, and its strategic focus on quality and sustainability, including the company’s workforce development initiatives, corporate social responsibility efforts, he reiterates how NMTL continues to shape Nigeria’s industrial future through cutting-edge manufacturing and adaptive business strategies. Precious Ugwuzor brings the excerpts:

Could you provide a concise overview of Nigeria Machine Tools, outlining its history, key milestones, initial challenges, and growth trajectory?

Nigeria Machine Tools Limited (NMTL) began its journey in 1980, during a time when Nigeria’s industrial landscape was rapidly evolving. Initially, the company focused on industrial metal processing and custom machinery production of specific machine tools, operating under the stewardship of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN). This early phase laid the foundation for NMTL’s expertise in engineering and manufacturing, but it also came with the challenges typical of government-managed entities, such as bureaucratic inefficiencies and limited innovation.

In its early years, NMTL faced significant hurdles, including limited access to advanced technology, reliance on government funding, and the need to establish itself as a credible player in a competitive market. The company’s initial focus on serving technical industries required it to build a reputation for quality and reliability, which was no small feat in a nascent industrial sector given the fact that the facility was not then fully functional.

The privatisation of NMTL in 2007 marked a pivotal turning point in its trajectory. Acquired by the Quinn McGrath Group, an indigenous Nigerian company, NMTL transitioned from government management to a new era of private-sector-led transformation. This shift enabled the company to escape the constraints of government bureaucracy and pursue a more agile and profitable path, setting the stage for sustainable growth. Between 2012 and 2014, NMTL underwent a major expansion, adding five new production lines, including facilities for stud-bolt manufacturing, zinc electroplating, and hot-dip galvanising. These strategic expansions greatly enhanced NMTL’s capabilities and service offerings, reinforcing its position as a leader in Nigeria’s industrial sector.

In 2014, NMTL took another significant step forward by achieving ISO-9001-2015 certification, underlining its dedication to maintaining the highest quality standards. The company’s reputation continued to grow with a series of OEM approvals from major oil and gas players, including Shell, ExxonMobil, and Chevron. These approvals, alongside the Shell TAMAP certification, further cemented NMTL’s status as a globally recognised and respected manufacturer of not only its core machine tools business but also its expanding oil and gas equipment manufacturing division.

This milestone was a direct reflection of NMTL’s commitment to excellence and showcased its adherence to the oil and gas industry’s rigorous quality standards.

Over the years, NMTL has transitioned from a government-run entity to a privately-owned industrial powerhouse. It has made substantial contributions by supplying several key component equipment to large-scale, high-profile projects such as the Bonga FPSO Turnaround Maintenance for Shell and the Ikike Project for Total.

The company has strategically installed and commissioned a fully functional PTFE coating plant, which enhances the durability of critical components. This innovation not only extends the lifespan of these components but also reduces the frequency of manufacturing and disposal, contributing to more sustainable operations for its clients. Furthermore, the company has embraced adaptive manufacturing processes and sustainable practices at its facility, with a focus on increasing environmental sustainability.

How does NMTL reflect on its legacy while positioning itself for future growth and innovation?

NMTL’s 45-year journey is a testament to its unwavering commitment to innovation, resilience, and operational excellence. From its origins as a government-run entity to its current standing as a pioneering oil and gas equipment manufacturer exemplified by its status as the sole Shell TAMAP-approved in-country manufacturer for bolts and flanges, NMTL has consistently demonstrated its capacity to meet the evolving demands of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector. As a leading manufacturer in this industry, the company has set an unparalleled standard for quality, sustainability, and social responsibility, reinforcing its reputation as a cornerstone of industrial excellence.

In addition to its key role in the oil and gas sector, NMTL has also been integral to the development of Nigeria’s infrastructure and manufacturing industries. The company has contributed significantly to the production of spares for major Nigerian manufacturing entities, including the Dangote cement factories. NMTL’s technical expertise has also been pivotal in the maintenance of Egbin Power PLC, a critical player in Nigeria’s power generation landscape.

Furthermore, NMTL has been actively involved in the supply and rehabilitation of machine tools, including a wide range of production and maintenance equipment, to prestigious clients such as NNPC Limited, Cappa D’Alberto, NAHCO, Lafarge, Arab Contractors, and Pure Chem Industries. These collaborations demonstrate NMTL’s diverse portfolio and its capacity to provide tailored solutions to a wide range of sectors, including construction, energy, and manufacturing.

What are key takeaways from NMTL’s journey?

As we reflect on NMTL’s remarkable 45-year journey, we celebrate the resilience that has defined our success. From overcoming early challenges to transforming into a privately-owned industry leader, our ability to adapt and thrive speaks to our unwavering determination.

Our commitment to quality is evident in our ISO certifications and oil & gas industry approvals, ensuring that every product we deliver meets the highest standards. This focus on excellence has been the foundation of our growth.

Innovation and sustainability have been at the core of our expansion. By diversifying our production lines and collaborating with international partners, we are not only advancing technologically but also making significant strides in sustainability.

Social responsibility remains a priority. Through initiatives like the Graduate Trainee Programme, we continue to invest in the next generation, offering practical training to fresh graduates and integrating new talent into our workforce. This programme supports our commitment to social equity, ensuring that we develop skilled professionals while also giving back to the community.

As we celebrate 45 years of success, we recognise that our future will be built on the same principles of resilience, innovation, quality, and social responsibility. NMTL’s legacy is a testament to how dedication and a commitment to excellence can position a company as a national leader in industrial manufacturing.

What can you say about NMTL’s workforce?

NMTL has addressed key workforce challenges such as talent attraction, engagement, compliance, and performance management by fostering a positive culture with competitive compensation, proactive recruitment, and effective onboarding.

Regular communication, feedback, and recognition programmes enhance employee engagement, while clear performance metrics and appreciation drive commitment. Cross-departmental collaboration is also encouraged through advanced tools and regular interdepartmental meetings.

For 45 years, NMTL has invested in upskilling and reskilling through Graduate Training, internship programmes, and industry collaborations. On-the-job training and mentoring programmes keep employees ahead of technological trends, especially in CNC machining.

With a foundation built on a relentless pursuit of excellence and a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility, NMTL is well-positioned for the future. Its ongoing focus on quality, innovation, and sustainability will continue to drive its growth and solidify its position as an industry leader, paving the way for continued success in Nigeria’s dynamic and ever-evolving industrial landscape.

