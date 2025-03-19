Invest Africa Summit to Spur Diasporans Investment in Real Estate

Oluchi Chibuzor

With real estate contributing over 5 percent to the nation’s gross domestic product, organiser of the 2025 Invest Africa submit has said the forthcoming programme is aimed at spurring investment appetite for diasporans Investment into Africa’s real estate sector.

For them the Summit which would help unlock opportunities and create pathways for Africans in the diaspora and beyond to participate in Africa’s booming real estate market to reshape investment narrative.

Speaking at a press conference to unveil the plans for the summit, the convener, Dr. Kennedy Okonkwo, said that the event would redefine Africa’s investment landscape.

According to him, “That is why we have the officials of different strategic ministries from the Lagos State government attending this Summit where they will be brought face to face with diasporans who are interested in investing into the real estate sector.

“I urge investors, developers, financial institutions, and policymakers to seize this opportunity to collaborate, innovate, and drive long-term prosperity. Africa’s real estate sector is on an upward trajectory, and together, we can shape the future of investment on the continent.”

The event organised by Nedcomoaks group, according to the Managing Director/CEO of Haven Homes, Ufuoma Ilesanmi, is a strategic movement to elevate investment standards in the industry.

She maintained that at a time when real estate contributes over five percent to Nigeria’s GDP, its significance cannot be overstated.

She also maintained that the sector remains a major driver of economic growth, job creation, and infrastructure development.