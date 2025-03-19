From Service to Enterprise: NAFRC Empowers Officers for Seamless Post-Military Transition 

Chiemelie Ezeobi

In a significant step towards preparing military officers for life beyond active service, the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC), Oshodi, on Friday, March 14, 2025, held a graduation ceremony for participants of the Senior and Mid-Level Officers’ Entrepreneurship and Management Course 13/2025.

The event marked the completion of an intensive four-to-five-week training programme designed to equip officers with entrepreneurial and managerial skills essential for establishing and running successful businesses.

With focus on wealth creation, strategic planning, and innovation, the course is a key initiative aimed at ensuring officers’ seamless transition into civilian economic ventures.

A New Chapter for Graduating Officers

Speaking at the ceremony, the Commandant of NAFRC, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) BR Mamman, described the graduation as a significant milestone in the careers of the participants. He commended their dedication and emphasized that the training had prepared them to become engines of growth, job creators, and innovators in a rapidly evolving business landscape.

“You have been empowered to shape the future, turn visions into realities, and contribute to national development,” he told the graduates. AVM Mamman highlighted that the course had been enhanced with practical learning experiences, including a visit to Songhai Farms in Porto Novo, Benin Republic, where participants gained firsthand knowledge of modern agricultural and business management practices.

As part of its commitment to supporting officers in their entrepreneurial journey, AVM Mamman announced that NAFRC would collaborate with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) to facilitate business registration for participants. This initiative is expected to provide a seamless transition for the officers into entrepreneurship, ensuring they have the necessary legal and structural foundation for their businesses.

Encouraging Leadership and Innovation

One of the key figures present at the ceremony was Mrs. Onari Duke, the Country Representative of EMPRETEC Nigeria Foundation, a United Nations-affiliated entrepreneurship development program. Congratulating the graduates, she urged them to apply their newly acquired knowledge to not only improve their personal and professional lives but also to drive innovation in their respective fields.

“This training has equipped you with the tools to become not only successful entrepreneurs but also effective leaders who can drive positive change,” she stated. She encouraged the officers to remain adaptable and forward-thinking, emphasizing the need for continuous learning and mentorship in their business ventures.

The Director of Training, Brigadier General AO Olatunji, also underscored the importance of the course, noting that it had been carefully designed to address the evolving needs of officers transitioning into entrepreneurship and management. He commended the participants for their discipline and commitment, expressing confidence in their ability to overcome challenges and excel in their new pursuits.

A Call to Action

The ceremony concluded with AVM Mamman formally conferring awards on the graduating officers. He charged them to lead with purpose, innovate with courage, and make a lasting impact in their communities and the nation at large.

As they step into new phases of their careers, the officers are now equipped with the tools, knowledge, and networks necessary to thrive in the world of business and management.

With this initiative, NAFRC continues to play a crucial role in empowering military personnel for post-service success, reinforcing its mission to support national development through skill acquisition and entrepreneurship.