Oyetola Laments Nigeria’s 2% Contribution to Global Fleet

•As FG moves to reduce emissions from shipping industry

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday lamented that Nigeria contribution to the global fleet was below two per cent and as such the country’s dependency on imports from other parts of the world makes Revised Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions Reduction to near-zero emissions for the shipping sector. He described this as an important debate that Nigeria must not shy away from.

This was even as he noted that the federal government was championing the course of shipping decarbonisation as means to reduce emissions in the African maritime industry to improve the competitiveness of the continent’s shipping routes.

Oyetola, while declaring open “Africa Strategic Summit on Shipping Decarbonisation,” in Abuja, said the global shipping industry was at a pivotal juncture as the International Maritime Organisation (IMQ) and was set to finalise and adopt the policy framework on the Revised Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions Reduction Strategy and the Basket of Midterm Measures by this autumn.

He said the progression of negotiations and research work done so far suggested that Africa along with most developing countries would be mostly impacted due to the transport cost increase as result of the energy transition to near-zero and zero emissions for shipping sector.

According to him, “As a coastal continent with 38 coastal nations, we stand a chance to explore opportunities that this energy transition offers our region by engaging the Global North to partner with Africa to utilise the need to develop our ports as a launch pad for catalysing the industrialisation of Africa.

“We must carefully develop meaningful discussions and partnership that does not set us back to extractive partnerships but a respectful approach to building our region and strengthening our position in the world.

“This will not come easy, and that is the essence of this summit. This event is one of many intended to unify our efforts towards a greater Africa.”

Oyetola added: “You may wish to know that Africa’s maritime sector is uniquely positioned to leverage its strategic geographic advantage, renewable energy potential, and growing port infrastructure to become a global leader in green shipping.

“However, this requires efforts from all stakeholders, be it as public and private sector players and/or development partners to align investments with sustainability and economic growth.

“Decarbonising the shipping industry must be pursued in a manner that is just and equitable, ensuring that no African nation is left behind. “Shipping decarbonisation also goes beyond ships, it touches various sectors, such as transport, environment, climate change, trade and investment, to mention a few.”

According to him, “while we recognise the need for ambitious climate action, we must also acknowledge the challenges faced by developing economies, including access to technology and capital, energy poverty, inefficient food systems, of which food insecurity is chief, as well as capacity building amongst others.

“The principle of Common but Differentiated Responsibilities must be upheld as we navigate this transition.”

Speaking further, the Minister said, “we gather not just to discuss challenges, but to forge solutions that will propel Africa towards a sustainable and prosperous blue economy.

“This summit is a platform for Africa to solidify its position and advocate for policy mechanisms that ensure fair revenue distribution from global decarbonisation measures.

“Without the generation of funds through a policy architecture underpinned by justice and equity, Africa faces a dire future that may set the region back decade fiscally and environmentally.”

Similarly, the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dayo Mobereola, noted that Shipping Decarbonisation refers to the efforts to reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions from the shipping industry, which is a significant contributor to global emissions.

“The shipping industry accounts for approximately three percent of global GHG emissions contributing to climate change.

“The environmental concerns arising from these emissions have created a sense of urgency, driving the world to focus on shipping decarbonisation —and Africa must not be left behind,” he stated.

Mebereola further explained that decarbonisation supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 13 (Climate Action).

In his contribution, the Liberian Representative to IMO, Dr. Harry Conway said, “you cannot trade without using a vessel. Eighty percent of global trade is by sea, and Africa is 90 percent dependent on sea borne trade,” urging African countries to be part of the decision making body at the IMO in order have their needs heard.