NACCIMA, NIPC Collaborate to Boost PPP, Drive Economic Growth

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has hosted the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC) in a renewed move to strengthen the strategic partnership between the public and private sectors in Nigeria.

The meeting, which took place in Abuja, provided both organisations with a platform to discuss critical strategies aimed at creating a more conducive business environment in Nigeria.

The discussions centered on improving collaboration between the public and private sectors, with the goal of fostering economic growth and enhancing Nigerian businesses’ participation in global trade and investment.

The National President of NACCIMA and Chairman of the Organized Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN), Dele Kelvin Oye, Esq., highlighted the importance of a robust partnership between NIPC and NACCIMA.

He emphasised the private sector’s pivotal role in driving Nigeria’s economy and called for greater support from NIPC in joint policy formulation, advocacy efforts, and the reinstatement of NIPC as a member of the NACCIMA Council.

On her part, Aisha Rimi, Executive Secretary/CEO of NIPC, reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to supporting NACCIMA’s objectives.

Rimi expressed NIPC’s readiness to collaborate in various areas, including the formation of a joint working committee between NIPC and NACCIMA, facilitating stakeholder engagements, organizing workshops, and advocating for vital policy reforms.

NIPC also committed to implementing capacity-building initiatives to further strengthen the private sector.

The discussions underscored the need for both organizations to join forces in advocating for policies that streamline business operations, reduce bureaucratic barriers, and attract both foreign and domestic investments.