  • Tuesday, 18th March, 2025

KPMG, Others to Drive Private Sector-led Investment Initiative to Boost Food Security

Life & Style | 1 hour ago

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The federal government has announced a private sector-led Large-Scale Agribusiness Financing Programme, designed to drive food security through large-scale investment in industrial agriculture in the country.

The investment fund model designed to mobilise large-scale financing for the production and processing of critical crops, including oil palm, rice, maize, cassava, sugar, and soybean was unveiled at a high-level meeting between the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun and the Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI), Dr. Armstrong Takang, in Abuja.

A statement issued last night by the Director, Information and Public Relations, Mr. Mohammed Manga disclosed that during the meeting,

KPMG and private sector operators outlined an investment fund model designed to mobilise large-scale financing for the production and processing of critical crops, including oil palm, rice, maize, cassava, sugar, and soybean.

The statement read: “In a groundbreaking move, the private sector has unveiled a pioneering investment fund to revolutionize Nigeria’s agricultural landscape and drive food security.

“This initiative takes the form of a private sector-led Large-Scale Agribusiness Financing Programme, presented to the Federal Government as a collaborative effort to drive food sovereignty through large-scale investment in industrial agriculture.

“At a high-level meeting with the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, and the CEO of Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI), Dr Armstrong Takang, held in his office in Abuja,  KPMG and private sector operators outlined an investment fund model designed to mobilise large-scale financing for the production and processing of critical crops, including oil palm, rice, maize, cassava, sugar, and soybean.

“The proposal aligns with the administration’s vision to reduce Nigeria’s £3 billion annual food import bill by expanding mechanised farming, strengthening local refining capacity, and enhancing food security. It emphasises private sector participation, transparency, and scalability.

“HM Edun and Dr Takang welcomed the initiative, reaffirming the government’s commitment to working with the private sector to unlock investment and drive sustainable agricultural transformation.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.