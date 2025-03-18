CAN: Sani Has Given Christians Hope, Sense of Belonging in Kaduna

John Shiklam in Kaduna





Kaduna State Chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) says the Governor Uba Sani administration has given hope and sense of belonging to Christians in the state. State chairman of CAN, Caleb Maaji, stated this on Sunday, when the governor hosted the CAN leadership in the state to Iftar dinner at Government House, Kaduna.

Maaji said Sani’s style of governance was a departure from the previous administration.

He said Christians will continue to pray for the success of the governor because he had given them a feeling of acceptance and value.

He commended Sani for his policy of inclusivity, which sought to carry all segments of the state along to contribute their quota in developing Kaduna.

The CAN chairman said, “The difference between this administration and the last one is clear.

“Governor Uba Sani’s mode of governance is a departure from the previous administration. This has given hope to Christians in Kaduna State.

“Your leadership has become our prayer point. We will never stop praying for you until your good becomes better, and your better, the best.”

Maaji recalled that in 2023, Sani attended the Christmas carol for the first time in Kaduna State, and he promised to attend subsequent ones.

He stated, “Last year (2024), he fulfilled his promise as he attended Christmas Carol for the second time.

“You showed us love and even supported us. We thank you very much.”

Responding, Sani said his administration was striving to bring back the lost glory of Kaduna State.

He said upon assumption of office in 2023, he met with several stakeholders in an effort to find lasting solutions to ethno-religious crises and security challenges that were ravaging the state.

Sani said everyone was dissatisfied with what was happening, adding that after wide consultations, he concluded that governing with justice, fairness, and equity would help to solve the problem.

He said he had been fair to every section of the state since he assumed office.

the governor stated, “My administration is executing developmental projects in all the 23 local governments in Kaduna State, not just in areas where I was voted. Road projects are ongoing, and some have been completed. I have built schools across the state.

“I have rehabilitated hospitals in all the three senatorial districts.”

He added that he was determined to make Kaduna State a model of peaceful coexistence because of its unique position as the political and religious capital of northern Nigeria.